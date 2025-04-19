[WATCH] Shubman Gill Furious at Sai Sudharsan After Karun Nair Capitalises on Mix-Up To Hit Bull’s Eye in GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match

Shubman Gill was run-out during the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was furious at his opening partner R Sai Sudharsan after the former was run-out by Karun Nair during an IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Saturday Shubman Gill was facing a length delivery from Mukesh Kumar in the fourth ball of the second over.

Shubman Gill furious at Sai Sudharsan during GT vs DC match

He clipped it towards mid-wicket and set off for a single. Sai Sudharsan, at the other hand, noticed Delhi Capitals’ Karun Nair collecting the ball and the former didn’t hurry as a result. Karun had plenty of time as he fired a direct-hit at the wicketkeeper’s end.

