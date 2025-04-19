News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Shubman Gill furious at Sai Sudharsan run out Karun Nair GT vs DC IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 19, 2025

[WATCH] Shubman Gill Furious at Sai Sudharsan After Karun Nair Capitalises on Mix-Up To Hit Bull’s Eye in GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Shubman Gill was run-out during the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025.

Shubman Gill furious at Sai Sudharsan run out Karun Nair GT vs DC IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was furious at his opening partner R Sai Sudharsan after the former was run-out by Karun Nair during an IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Saturday Shubman Gill was facing a length delivery from Mukesh Kumar in the fourth ball of the second over.

Shubman Gill furious at Sai Sudharsan during GT vs DC match

He clipped it towards mid-wicket and set off for a single. Sai Sudharsan, at the other hand, noticed Delhi Capitals’ Karun Nair collecting the ball and the former didn’t hurry as a result. Karun had plenty of time as he fired a direct-hit at the wicketkeeper’s end.

More to follow…

Cricket
GT vs DC
Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Sai Sudharsan
Shubman Gill

Related posts

[WATCH] Mitchell Starc Gives Sai Sudharshan Warning for Leaving Crease Early During GT vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Mitchell Starc Gives Sai Sudharshan Warning for Leaving Crease Early During GT vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened ahead of the final ball of the third over
6:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
abhishek nayar india kkr kolkata knight riders ipl 2025

Discarded By Indian Team, Abhishek Nayar Joins THIS Franchise Midway Through IPL 2025

The former India all-rounder was appointed as India's batting coach last July
6:12 pm
Samarnath Soory
Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Denies Claim of Hitting Back at Rishabh Pant for His Comment Ahead of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Owner Denies Claim of Hitting Back at Rishabh Pant for His Comment on the Team Ahead of IPL 2025

PBKS have won five out of their seven matches.
6:10 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ishant Sharma Involved in Verbal Altercation With Ashutosh Sharma, Shubman Gill Argues With Umpire During GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

Ishant Sharma Involved in Verbal Altercation With Ashutosh Sharma, Shubman Gill Argues With Umpire During GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

The incident happened on the final ball of the penultimate over of the DC innings.
5:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mayank Yadav Return LSG Playing XI vs RR IPL 2025

Will Mayank Yadav Make LSG Playing XI Tonight After Return From NCA Ahead of RR Clash in IPL 2025?

He took seven wickets last year.
5:39 pm
Disha Asrani
KL Rahul Scripts History During GT vs DC IPL 2025 Clash, Becomes Fastest Indian To Achieve the Feat

KL Rahul Scripts History During GT vs DC IPL 2025 Clash, Becomes Fastest Indian To Achieve the Feat

5:15 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.