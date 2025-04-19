[WATCH] Mitchell Starc Gives Sai Sudharshan Warning for Leaving Crease Early During GT vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened ahead of the final ball of the third over

Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Mitchell Starc gave Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudarshan a warning for leaving his crease early during the ongoing clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened ahead of the final ball of the third over. Jos Buttler at the striker’s end had already shaped up for a scoop but Starc pulled out of the delivery as Sai had gone out for a stroll at the non-striker’s end.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Speaking about the GT vs DC match, Sai Sudharshan is looking in good touch and has moved to 20s. He is in sublime form in the ongoing season and is currently the leading run-scorer and Orange Cap holder.

On the other hand, skipper Shubman Gill had to depart cheaply for just 7 runs after a communication error with Sudharshan which led to him getting run out after a direct hit from Karun Nair shattered the timber.

At the time of writing this report, the GT scoreboard read 55 for 1 in 5 overs with Sai Sudharshan and Jos Buttler currently batting in the middle.

This is a top-of-the-table clash as DC are currently first (10 points from six games) while GT occupy the third spot (eight points from six games). Both teams will be eager to eke out a win tonight as two more points will further consolidate their chances of finishing in the first two spots and get two chances in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

