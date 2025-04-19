Ishant Sharma Involved in Verbal Altercation With Ashutosh Sharma, Shubman Gill Argues With Umpire During GT vs DC IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

The incident happened on the final ball of the penultimate over of the DC innings.

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Ishant Sharma and Delhi Capitals (DC) finisher Ashutosh Sharma got involved in a verbal altercation during the GT vs DC clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the final ball of the penultimate over of the DC innings. Ishant bowled a bouncer which looped up behind Ashutosh as GT keeper Jos Buttler caught it. Titans appealed but the umpire turned it down citing that it went off the batter’s shoulder.

Following the decision, Ishant wasn’t happy as Ashutosh Sharma pointed to his shoulder as well and the duo got involved in a verbal altercation. The DC batter even pulled up his sleeve to show where the ball hit him. GT skipper Shubman Gill next got involved in the situation and was spotted in an argument with the on-field umpires.

To make things worse, GT were further punished for the slow over rate. Gill continued to have an extended chat with the umpires, probably citing the injury delays. Coach Ashish Nehra could also be seen making a lot of signals from the dugout as GT brought on Sherfane Rutherford as the Impact Player for Ishant Sharma.

Delhi Capitals post a steep 200-plus chase for Gujarat Titans

Speaking about the GT vs DC IPL 2025 match, the Axar Patel-led side put up a score of 203 for 8 in 20 overs. While no batter scored a fifty, it was a combined batting effort from the DC unit as four batters scored over 30. Skipper Axar Patel led the charge with a 39 of 32 while Karun Nair (31), Tristan Stubbs (31) and Ashutosh Sharma (37) played crucial quickfire cameos.

For GT, Prasidh Krishna was the highlight in their bowling attack, finishing with an impressive spell of 4/41 in four overs.

