Punjab Kings Owner Denies Claim of Hitting Back at Rishabh Pant for His Comment on the Team Ahead of IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner, Preity Zinta, responded on a social media post that claimed she was taking a dig at Rishabh Pant for his derogatory remarks on the team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. A social media user claimed that she chose Shreyas Iyer instead of Pant as PBKS wanted “a big performer” in their team rather than “a big name”.

“Rishabh Pant had said in an interview that I could go anywhere but not to Punjab Kings. But now Punjab owner Preity Zinta exposed Rishabh Pant and said, “WE HAD BOTH RISHABH PANT AND SHREYAS IYER- OPTIONS WE COULD HAVE TAKEN IN THE TEAM. BUT WE WANTED A BIG PERFORMER, NOT A BIG NAME…SO WE TOOK SHREYAS IYER IN THE TEAM”, the post read.

Rishabh Pant had said in an interview that I could go anywhere but not to Punjab Kings.



But now Punjab owner Preity Zinta exposed Rishabh Pant and said, "WE HAD BOTH RISHABH PANT AND SHREYAS IYER- OPTIONS WE COULD HAVE TAKEN IN THE TEAM. BUT WE WANTED A BIG PERFORMER, NOT A BIG… pic.twitter.com/FT9CVuC65W — Gurlabh Singh (@gurlabhsingh610) April 19, 2025

Punjab Kings Owner Denies Claim

She clarified that the information was not true.

“I’m so sorry but this is FAKE NEWS!” wrote the actress.

I’m so sorry but this is FAKE NEWS ! — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 19, 2025

While the owner chose not to address the incident, the social media team subtly took a dig at Pant after Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 52 off 30 balls led them to an eight-wicket victory over LSG earlier this season.

“Tension toh auction mein hi khatam ho gayi thi (Our tension was over at the auction),” PBKS wrote in the caption.

𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 toh auction mein hi khatam ho gayi thi! 😉 pic.twitter.com/TnWcg5MxdM — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 1, 2025

Rishabh Pant on Punjab Kings

Previously, the LSG skipper had revealed that he was a bit tense regarding which team would pick him in the IPL 2025 player auction, following his release from Delhi Capitals. The 27-year-old stated that he didn’t want to play for the PBKS.

“Mera ek hi tension tha, wo tha Punjab (I had only one tension, which was getting picked by Punjab), he said to JioStar.

However, PBKS acquired the services of Shreyas for a huge amount of INR 26.75 crore. Meanwhile, Pant was added to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad in the next bid, for an astonishing amount of INR 27 crore.

PBKS are placed second in the IPL 2025 points table. They have won five out of their seven matches this season so far. PBKS will go head-to-head with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur tomorrow.

