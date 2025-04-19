News
Dhruv Jurel catch Rishabh Pant dismissal RR vs LSG IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 19, 2025

[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel seals spectacular catch to dismiss LSG skipper Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025 match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Dhruv Jurel stepped at a crucial time for Rajasthan Royals against LSG.

Dhruv Jurel catch Rishabh Pant dismissal RR vs LSG IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel took a spectacular catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant off Wanindu Hasaranga’s ball during an IPL 2025 match on Saturday.

How Dhruv Jurel took the catch

It wasn’t easy for Dhruv Jurel as he nearly dropped the catch, before juggling twice to seal the dismissal. It was a length ball on off from Wanindu Hasaranga and Rishabh Pant looked to reverse sweep. However, he ended up getting a top-edge towards Dhruv Jurel.

At the time of writing this report, Lucknow Super Giants were 63/3 from 9.1 overs, with Ayush Badoni and Aiden Markram unbeaten at the crease.

Rishabh Pant’s forgettable IPL 2025 so far

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has endured a forgettable IPL 2025 so far with the bat. In eight matches, Rishabh Pant has aggregated 106 runs at a strike-rate of 98.14. He did score a captain’s knock of 63 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the match prior to this, but otherwise it has been an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign so far.

ALSO READ:

The 27-year-old was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the costliest player in history. However, the former Delhi Capitals skipper has failed to live up to expectations with his new franchise.

Dhruv Jurel, on the hand, is keeping the wickets in place of the injured Sanju Samson who is missing this game. Samson had sustained an abdominal injury during the Royals’ clash against Delhi Capitals (DC). Riyan Parag is leading Rajasthan Royals in Samson’s absence.

Cricket
Dhruv Jurel
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
LSG
Rajasthan Royals
RIshabh Pant
RR vs LSG

