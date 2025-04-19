News
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Youngest IPL debutant RR vs LSG IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 19, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Debuts: Rajasthan Royals Talent Becomes Youngest IPL Player vs LSG in IPL 2025, Beats Former RCB Player’s Record

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 12.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Youngest IPL debutant RR vs LSG IPL 2025

In an unexpected treat for fans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will feature Vaibhav Suryavanshi making his debut. At 14 years and 23 days old, he becomes the youngest player ever to debut in IPL history. With his maiden IPL cap, Suryavanshi beats the former youngest debutant – Prayas Ray Barman, who played his first IPL match (at the age of 16) in 2019 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RR hands IPL debut to Vaibhav Suryavanshi

In the absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag will be leading the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

“Vaibhav, the youngster comes in,” Parag said at the coin toss.

Having played for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy, the young boy is a left-handed batter. He can take Samson’s spot to open the innings alongside another southpaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

ALSO READ:

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for RR vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Subs: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan.

Impact Subs: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

