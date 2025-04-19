News
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals RR vs LSG IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 20, 2025

[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi Walks Off in Tears After Being Dismissed Against LSG in IPL 2025 Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Vaibhav Suryavashi scored 34 runs off 20 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals RR vs LSG IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi was seemingly in tears after being dismissed during the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on Saturday.

Vaibhav, just 14 years old, made his IPL debut on Saturday and slammed 34 runs from just 20 balls. He slammed two fours and three sixes during his entertaining knock.

RR vs LSG match summary

Vaibhav’s knock, however, ended in vain as Rajasthan Royals lost the match by two runs. Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants had won the toss and opted to bat first in Jaipur. The visitors lost Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran in the powerplay, but Aiden Markram came to the rescue with a knock of 66 runs from 45 balls.

ALSO READ:

Skipper Rishabh Pant was dismissed for three runs off nine balls, leaving the visitors 54/3 in the eighth over. Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni (50) then forged 76 runs for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed.

Abdul Samad then provided the finishing touches to Lucknow Super Giants’ innings with a knock of 30 runs from 10 balls, hitting four sixes in the process. Lucknow Super Giants posed 180/5 on the board.

RR’s unsuccessful chase

Yashasvi Jaiswal (75) then opened with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the duo forged 85 runs for the first wicket. Rajasthan Royals were missing their regular skipper Sanju Samson, who had sustained an injury during the game against Delhi Capitals (DC) last week. All-rounder Riyan Parag led Rajasthan Royals in Samson’s absence.

Rajasthan Royals’ middle-order batting relied almost completely on Riyan Parag, who scored 39 runs from 26 balls. Shimron Hetmyer (12 off seven balls) got off to a promising start but failed to capitalise. The inaugural champions finished their chase at 178/5.

The win took Lucknow Super Giants to fourth place with 10 points from eight matches. Rajasthan Royals remained on eighth place with four points from eight matches.

