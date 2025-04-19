News
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra picks CSK Ravindra Jadeja as all-time best fielder IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 19, 2025

‘It Is His Fitness’: Gujarat Titans Coach Picks THIS India Player As His Best All-Time Fielder Amidst IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He has scored only 92 runs in seven matches this season.

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra picks CSK Ravindra Jadeja as all-time best fielder IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra has picked India’s Ravindra Jadeja as the best fielder in cricket’s history. He mentioned three more names alongside Jadeja. Nehra opined that Proteas Jonty Rhodes was the best fielder inside the 30-yard circle. He also named AB de Villiers and Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds.

“I have seen a lot of big fielders, some are good in the outfield, some inside, like Jonty Rhodes, he is the best inside the circle. If you speak about all-round fielding, AB de Villiers’ name comes in, but even Andrew Symonds and Jadeja,” said Nehra to Star Sports.

Ashish Nehra on Ravindra Jadeja

However, among all of these names, he ultimately picked the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder as the all-time best fielder. The GT head coach explained that he is still the same, in terms of his fitness, since his early days in cricket. He also made a pun about the player’s diet.

“But I would put Jadeja ahead of them. It’s not because of his age. When he came in 2008-09 and now, he is still the same. It is his fitness, I don’t know what he eats. If he is eating something different, he should tell us,” stated the GT coach.

ALSO READ:

Jadeja in IPL 2025

However, the winning-run hitter for CSK in IPL 2023 has struggled to find his form with both of his skills so far. Jadeja has scored only 92 runs at a poor strike rate of 115 and bagged four wickets in seven matches this season.

His team has also found it tough to win matches in the IPL 2025. After starting off the tournament with a four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI), they lost six matches on the trot. However, the five-time IPL champions finally made it to winning ways after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets.

The Men in Yellow will once again take on their arch-rivals in the reverse fixture tomorrow. The fiery contest will unfold at the Wankhede Stadium.

