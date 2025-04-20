3 Records Broken by Rajasthan Royals Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi on His IPL 2025 Debut

He scored 34 runs off 20 balls last night.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old prodigy of the Rajasthan Royals (RR), made the headlines after securing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 contract for INR 1.1 crore in the auction. He became the youngest player in history to be picked up by an IPL franchise.

The southpaw made his debut in the cash-rich league last night against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He started his IPL career with a brilliant 20-ball-34 at a fiery strike rate of 170. He went on to break three IPL records during his blistering innings.

Youngest Debutant

Suryavanshi replaced Sanju Samson in the playing XI last night and opened the innings alongside star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. He became the youngest player to debut in the IPL at the age of 14 years and 23 days.

Previously, the record was held by Prayas Ray Barman in IPL 2019. He debuted at the age of 16 years and 157 days for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Youngest batter to hit a six

His blazing 34-run knock against LSG included two boundaries and three sixes. The 14-year-old also became the youngest player to hit a six in this mega-domestic league. Previously, the record was made by Riyan Parag, his teammate and the skipper for last night. Parag hit an over-boundary at the age of 17 years and 161 days.

With this, he also made the “youngest to hit a four in the IPL” record to his name, which also belonged to Prayas.

Youngest to hit a six on first ball of IPL career

Interestingly, Suryavanshi also became the youngest player to start his IPL career with a six. He smacked the ball on the extra-cover boundary on the fourth ball of the first over by Shardul Thakur.

Earlier, reputed big-hitters like Andre Russell and Carlos Braithwaite had hit their first delivery of the IPL for a six. Indian youngsters like Sameer Rizvi, Aniket Verma, and Siddhesh Lad had also achieved the feat.

Coming to the match, the Royals couldn’t chase 181 despite scoring 161/4 after 18 overs. It was their sixth loss in eight matches so far. They will go head-to-head with RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24.

