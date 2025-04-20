Was Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s First Ball Six Planned? 14-Year-Old Reveals After Breathtaking Debut in IPL 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed on his debut against LSG with three sixes and two boundaries

Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the special find of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Barely 14 years of age, the left-hander turned heads in November last year when he was bought for INR 1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after a stunning outing with the Indian Under 19 side with whom he has a 58-ball hundred against Australia Under 19 in a four-day match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Dreams Into Reality

There was a lot of excitement for the youngster who was seen smashing all the top-tier bowlers for massive sixes in the nets. He had to wait until the mid-point of the season before his much-anticipated debut happened against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

Multiple things had to fall in place in order for that to happen. Rajasthan Royals’ designated captain Sanju Samson was injured during the previous match against Delhi Capitals.

Samson’s three roles as the team’s opening batter, wicket-keeper and their skipper had to be delegated. Dhruv Jhurel took the keeping duties, Riyan Parag took over captaincy and the opening slot went to Vaibhav who was the team’s back-up opener.

It was an almost dream debut for the teenager who began his IPL career with a massive six over deep extra cover against Shardul Thakur. At the beginning of the season, the youngster was speaking about the same thing to a teammate during a practice session which manifested itself.

Vaibhav then served Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi with sixes. He, along with opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, took the score to 85/0 in 8.3 overs before he got out to Aiden Markram.

RR Slump To Fifth Defeat Of IPL 2025

The youngster looked crestfallen as he walked back to the dug-out and had tears in his eyes after being out for 34 off 20 balls. Even though he was out quickly, the teenager will have more opportunities as Samson’s recovery from an abdominal injury is not confirmed.

RR were held back by the brilliance of Avesh Khan (3-37) and Rathi (0-30) and lost by a tight margin of four runs and remained eighth in the table.

LSG, meanwhile, pushed Royal Challengers Bengaluru down by a position and climbed to fourth in the table.

