Mohammad Kaif explained LSG Rishabh Pant tactical brilliance against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 20, 2025

Did Rishabh Pant Use His Famous T20 World Cup 2024 Final Tactics To Pull Off Tense Final Over Win vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

LSG won the last-over thriller by two runs.

Mohammad Kaif explained LSG Rishabh Pant tactical brilliance against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025

The former India player Mohammad Kaif explained how Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant used his tactical brilliance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last night. LSG pulled off a crucial final-over win over RR to heist two important points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Kaif on Rishabh Pant

The former batter revealed the newly appointed LSG captain’s tactics to slow down the game in the final over. RR needed only nine runs off the last six balls with Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel at the crease. Then, Pant delayed the match proceedings with his strategic move to disrupt the batter’s momentum.

“There were some intentional delaying tactics. Rishabh Pant took his time, the ball got changed, Avesh Khan was stopped in his run-up once, they intentionally kept the batters waiting at the crease,” he said on his X account (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ:

Kaif recalled T20 World Cup 2024 tactics

The 44-year-old also recalled a similar incident from the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Pant had faked a slight injury when South Africa needed a run-a-ball 30 to win the ICC title. Later, the keeper-batter admitted that he intentionally called for the medical team to come to the ground to delay the match.

“Also, this is not the first time this is happening. In the 2024 T20 World Cup final, when 30 runs were needed off 30 balls, and when Klaasen and Miller were on strike, it was Rishabh Pant only who lied down on the floor to summon the physios,” stated Kaif.

Subsequently, the bowlers made a stunning comeback in that match. India won the final by seven runs to clinch their first ICC trophy after 11 years.

Coming back to the Lucknow franchise, they are placed fourth. With this narrow-margin win over RR, they have registered five victories in eight matches so far. The Rishabh Pant and Co. will next face Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium on April 22.

