Dewald Brevis for MI vs CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 20, 2025

Will Dewald Brevis Make CSK Playing XI in IPL 2025 Match Today vs Mumbai Indians?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He scored 291 runs in 12 matches during the SA20 2025.

Dewald Brevis for MI vs CSK IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently signed South Africa’s Dewald Brevis for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Previously, he debuted for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2022 and featured in two IPL editions. He had scored 230 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 133.72.

Will Dewald Brevis be included in CSK Playing XI tonight?

After going unsold in the IPL 2025 player auction, CSK brought the 21-year-old for INR 2.2 crore to replace the injured Gurjapneet Singh.

ALSO READ:

CSK may play Brevis against his former franchise, MI. He might come in at No.3 in place of Rahul Tripathi. The 34-year-old has struggled to regain his form, putting up only 55 runs in five matches at a below-par strike rate of 96.49.

The Super Kings would want to utilise Brevis’ red-hot form with the willow. Moreover, he could strengthen their batting lineup, which has not fired in this IPL. The right-handed batter was enjoying a purple patch in the SA20 2025 as he has notched up 291 runs in 12 matches at a blistering strike rate of 184.18. He also put up six fifty-plus scores in his recent 10 matches in First-Class and List A cricket. These stats also include a 99 and 148 for the Titans in Centurion.

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

The five-time IPL champions have had a rough start to this season. After defeating MI by four wickets in their IPL 2025 opener, the Men in Yellow lost six matches on the trot. They finally made a comeback in their latest match against Lucknow Super Giants to win by five wickets. However, they are currently placed at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.

MS Dhoni and Co. have to win at least five out of their remaining seven matches in the league to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive. They will take on their arch-rivals, MI, at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

