Why is Quinton De Kock Not in KKR Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) decided to sideline their Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock for their clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight (April 21) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The news was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss. In Quinton’s place, KKR have brought in Afghanistan keeper Rahmanulah Gurbaz.

Why is Quinton De Kock Not in KKR Playing XI?

The former South Africa star, who was roped in by the defending champions for INR 3.6 crores haven’t made much of an impact at the top of the batting order barring a 97*. He has played 7 matches so far, and apart from the 97, he has added just another 46 runs in six games at an average of 23 and a SR of 137.

Gurbaz, on the other hand, made his IPL debut with KKR in 2023 and was once again picked up at the IPL 2025 auction for INR 2 crores. He has played some impactful knocks previously and KKR will hope that Gurbaz gets them out of the top-order rut.

Playing XI And Impact Players For KKR vs GT

Kolkata Knight Riders ( KKR Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

Gujarat Titans ( GT Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan

