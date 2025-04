‘Thanks Bro’: Mumbai Indians Batter Rohit Sharma Thanks Former India Assistant Coach After Match-Winning 76 Against CSK in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 76 helped MI beat CSK in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma thanked former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar following the former’s match-winning half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2025 match on Sunday.

“Thanks Bro @AbhishekNayar,” Rohit Sharma posted on his Instagram story. Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 76 runs from 45 balls as Mumbai Indians chased down 177 against Chennai Super Kings with nine wickets to spare at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Abhishek Nayar was recently sacked as the assistant coach of the senior India men’s team. He then returned to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as an assistant coach for the rest of IPL 2025.

