‘What Have They Gotten?’: Former CSK Star Criticises Rajasthan Royals for Investing in Youngsters Amidst Poor Form in IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals are currently struggling in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), languishing at the eighth place with just two wins from eight games.

In their previous encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Royals failed to close out the contest despite being in control for the majority of their chase only to lose by two runs in the end.

Echoing on the same lines, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ambati Rayudu questioned the attitude of the team and also criticised the RR management of doing ‘charity’ for investing in multiple youngsters over the years.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo’s Timeout, Rayudu said, “They’ve invested so much in youngsters over the years. What have they gotten out of it? It’s been 17 years since they’ve won an IPL, and they always showcase this as if it’s their strength. It is some great charity that they’re doing for the game, but it is not. You’re here to compete”.

Rajasthan Royals need its youngsters to step up

RR have invested in several youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson, to name a few. They recently also handed a maiden cap to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest cricketer to debut in the IPL at just 14 years-old. While all the above names are promising talents, they have not always managed to step and rise to the occassion, which is something that have hurt RR’s chances.

Jaiswal made a slow start to the season whereas Jurel has blown hot and cold. Parag’s stats has been really disappointing in IPL 2025. The Assam all-rounder who had an average of 52 last season is currenlty averaging at 30s.

The RR management is coping criticism this season particularly for retaining Riyan Parag and Jurel. The duo has been unable to close out games for the franchise in IPL 2025 and the results have shown.

RR will next square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday, April 23, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

