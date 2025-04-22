News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 22, 2025

Is Jasprit Bumrah Risking Back Injury By Playing In IPL 2025?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

He made his return from a serious back injury in the clash against RCB.

Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah endured a difficult time since going off for scans on the second day of the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. He was forced to sit out the Champions Trophy 2025, which the Men in Blue went on to win. 

Bumrah made his much-awaited return to action in the Mumbai Indians’ clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7. He has played four games and has taken four wickets at an economy of 7.43. He had his best outing in the marquee clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he claimed two for 26 in four overs. 

Is Jasprit Bumrah Putting More Stress On His Back?

While Bumrah is working his way back to his best, some concerns are rising among fans in regards to his fitness. During the MI vs CSK clash on Sunday night, the broadcasters pointed out a key difference in Bumrah’s bowling action in IPL 2024 and the ongoing edition. The visuals showed that the seamer was leaning to the left side more than usual while delivering the ball. 

As you can see above, Bumrah is going much wider to deliver the ball. The body movement could well be involuntary, but there is a possibility it could put more stress on his back. In which case, playing in the IPL 2025 could be a risky decision. The other possibility is that he is trying to protect his back and hence leaning away during the delivery stride. 

ALSO READ: 

“Another Injury Could Be Career-Ender”: Shane Bond

The former New Zealand legend Shane Bond had warned Jasprit Bumrah and the people managing his workload. The 31-year-old seamer had a back surgery in 2023, and another injury in the same spot could be career-ending. 

“I wouldn’t want to be playing him in any more than two (Tests) in a row. Coming out of the back end of the IPL into a Test match is going to be a huge risk. And so, how do they manage that is going to be key. If he has another injury in the same spot, that could be a career-ender, potentially, because I’m not sure you can have surgery on that spot again,” said Bond.

Bond, who has worked with the Indian pacer during his Mumbai Indians stint, has had his battles with injuries. He had to retire early due to a similar back injury. Bumrah is the most important player in Indian cricket, and one would hope his fitness is treated with utmost care.  

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

India
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

faf du plessis ipl 2025 delhi capitals dc vs lsg

Why Faf Du Plessis Isn’t Playing for Delhi Capitals Against LSG in IPL 2025 Clash?

The South African hasn't played the last four games
7:21 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why Is Mohit Sharma Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?

Why Is Mohit Sharma Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by DC skipper Axar Patel during the coin toss.
7:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
punjab kings team ipl 2025

CSK, Punjab Kings Duo Among Two With Lowest Catching Efficiency in IPL 2025

The current season of IPL is turning out to be the worst in terms of catching effienciency
6:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
LSG vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

LSG vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams might make a change in their playing eleven for this match.
7:17 pm
Sagar Paul
Mitchell Starc Vignesh Puthur no-ball IPL 2025

Why Was DC’s Mitchell Starc Given No-Ball but Not MI’s Vignesh Puthur in IPL 2025? Umpire Anil Chaudhary Explains

The IPL 2025 season has witnessed its fair share of controversies.
6:01 pm
Vishnu PN
Rajasthan Royals Gives Official Response To Match Fixing Allegation Amidst IPL 2025 Crisis

Will Rajasthan Royals Get Banned for a Second Time? Franchise Writes to Ministry Amidst Match Fixing Allegations in IPL 2025

The team has been previously banned for two seasons in IPL 2016 and 2017.
5:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.