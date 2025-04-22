Is Jasprit Bumrah Risking Back Injury By Playing In IPL 2025?

He made his return from a serious back injury in the clash against RCB.

Jasprit Bumrah endured a difficult time since going off for scans on the second day of the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. He was forced to sit out the Champions Trophy 2025, which the Men in Blue went on to win.

Bumrah made his much-awaited return to action in the Mumbai Indians’ clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7. He has played four games and has taken four wickets at an economy of 7.43. He had his best outing in the marquee clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he claimed two for 26 in four overs.

Not easy to hit him away 🙅‍



Jasprit Bumrah is his name 😎



And it's the big wicket of MS Dhoni ☝



Updates ▶ https://t.co/v2k7Y5sIdi#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @Jaspritbumrah93 | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/xYzkipqEHE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2025

Is Jasprit Bumrah Putting More Stress On His Back?

While Bumrah is working his way back to his best, some concerns are rising among fans in regards to his fitness. During the MI vs CSK clash on Sunday night, the broadcasters pointed out a key difference in Bumrah’s bowling action in IPL 2024 and the ongoing edition. The visuals showed that the seamer was leaning to the left side more than usual while delivering the ball.

Bumrah is putting more and more stress on his back with his angles getting wider and wider – this is crazy!!! #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/mx5ocwOzM9 — AAD!3 💟💜 (@1_3Aadz) April 20, 2025

As you can see above, Bumrah is going much wider to deliver the ball. The body movement could well be involuntary, but there is a possibility it could put more stress on his back. In which case, playing in the IPL 2025 could be a risky decision. The other possibility is that he is trying to protect his back and hence leaning away during the delivery stride.

“Another Injury Could Be Career-Ender”: Shane Bond

The former New Zealand legend Shane Bond had warned Jasprit Bumrah and the people managing his workload. The 31-year-old seamer had a back surgery in 2023, and another injury in the same spot could be career-ending.

“I wouldn’t want to be playing him in any more than two (Tests) in a row. Coming out of the back end of the IPL into a Test match is going to be a huge risk. And so, how do they manage that is going to be key. If he has another injury in the same spot, that could be a career-ender, potentially, because I’m not sure you can have surgery on that spot again,” said Bond.

Bond, who has worked with the Indian pacer during his Mumbai Indians stint, has had his battles with injuries. He had to retire early due to a similar back injury. Bumrah is the most important player in Indian cricket, and one would hope his fitness is treated with utmost care.

