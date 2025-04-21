News
Last updated: April 21, 2025

BCCI Central Contracts 2024-25 Grade A: Who is Out? Who is In?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
The BCCI has announced the annual player retainership for the 2024–25 season, covering the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. A total of 34 players have been awarded central contracts across four grades: A+, A, B, and C.

The top bracket of the BCCI contracts remains untouched from last year. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja continue to be the only four players in the elite A+ category, reflecting their status across formats.

Grade A: Rishabh Pant Promoted, Ashwin Out

One of the notable movements this year is Rishabh Pant’s promotion from Grade B to Grade A. The wicketkeeper-batter missed most of the 2023-24 season due to injury but makes a return with an upgraded contract, indicating the selectors’ long-term vision.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was in Grade A last season, is no longer on the list. His recent Test retirement is the reason for his omission.

The remaining Grade A players are Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami.

Grade B: Iyer Returns

Shreyas Iyer, who was dropped from the central contracts last time, returns in Grade B. This grade also features Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Suryakumar Yadav, who continues as India’s T20I captain.

Grade C: Kishan Back, New Faces Added

Ishan Kishan, also left out in the previous cycle, has been brought back into the fold in Grade C. The group includes Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, and Washington Sundar, among others.

Several players have been rewarded for strong domestic and IPL performances. New entrants in the central contract list include Abhishek Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Harshit Rana.

ALSO READ: 

Summary of Key Changes in BCCI Central Contracts

  • IN Grade A: Rishabh Pant promoted
  • OUT from Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin (not contracted)
  • IN Grade B: Shreyas Iyer returns
  • IN Grade C: Ishan Kishan returns; several new faces added

BCCI Central Contracts 2024–25: Full List with Grades and Salaries

Grade Players Salary (INR)
A+ Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja ₹7 crore
A Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant ₹5 crore
B Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer ₹3 crore
C Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana ₹1 crore

The central contracts reflect a clear shift toward younger talent while maintaining experienced players at the top. With a busy season ahead, these selections provide insight into the BCCI’s roadmap leading into the next ICC cycle.

BCCI
India

