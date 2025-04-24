‘He’s Ruled Out, Right?’ : CSK Fans React To Injured Player Featuring In Practice Game Ahead Of IPL 2025 Clash Against SRH

Fans were confounded by the decision taken by the franchise regarding him recently

Chennai Super Kings are in a rut after eight games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They are languishing in tenth position in the table with just four points from their two wins against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

For the first time, they have lost five matches in a row and lost four in a row for the first-time ever at the Chepauk. This streak also included a 50-run loss to bitter rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the home ground.

CSK Pacer Gurjapneet Singh Seen Playing Practice Game

To add to their woes, the team’s designated captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. As his captaincy replacement, CSK handed the reins back to MS Dhoni for a third stint and roped in Mumbai’s teenage batting sensation Ayush Mhatre for the top-order.

The 17-year-old made an instant impression on his IPL debut with a measured 32 off 15 balls to help CSK to a total of 176/5 in 20 overs.

Then the franchise announced the signing of South African sensation Dewald Brevis as a replacement for injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh.

However, according to a thread on ‘X’, the Tamil Nadu fast bowler was spotted bowling to back-up keeper-batter Vansh Bedi in a practice game.

This got wild reactions from fans and other observers with some cooking up conspiracy theories.

CSK Trying To Escape Bottom Place In IPL 2025

CSK need a miracle to turn their season around as they need to win all of their remaining six games and also expect results of other teams in the top half to go their way.

However, the management seems to be realistic about their chances as head coach Stephen Fleming and Dhoni both expressed their desire to build for the next season.

“With all the games in front of us that we are supposed to win, we will just take it one game at a time. And if we lose a few, what will be important for us to get the right combination for next year. We don’t want too many players getting changed,” Dhoni said after the defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

CSK next face SRH at the Chepauk on Friday.

