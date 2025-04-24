News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
gujanpneet singh csk ipl 2025 csk vs srh
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 24, 2025

‘He’s Ruled Out, Right?’ : CSK Fans React To Injured Player Featuring In Practice Game Ahead Of IPL 2025 Clash Against SRH

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Fans were confounded by the decision taken by the franchise regarding him recently

gujanpneet singh csk ipl 2025 csk vs srh

Chennai Super Kings are in a rut after eight games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They are languishing in tenth position in the table with just four points from their two wins against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

For the first time, they have lost five matches in a row and lost four in a row for the first-time ever at the Chepauk. This streak also included a 50-run loss to bitter rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the home ground.

CSK Pacer Gurjapneet Singh Seen Playing Practice Game

To add to their woes, the team’s designated captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. As his captaincy replacement, CSK handed the reins back to MS Dhoni for a third stint and roped in Mumbai’s teenage batting sensation Ayush Mhatre for the top-order.

The 17-year-old made an instant impression on his IPL debut with a measured 32 off 15 balls to help CSK to a total of 176/5 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ:

Then the franchise announced the signing of South African sensation Dewald Brevis as a replacement for injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh.

However, according to a thread on ‘X’, the Tamil Nadu fast bowler was spotted bowling to back-up keeper-batter Vansh Bedi in a practice game.

This got wild reactions from fans and other observers with some cooking up conspiracy theories.

CSK Trying To Escape Bottom Place In IPL 2025

CSK need a miracle to turn their season around as they need to win all of their remaining six games and also expect results of other teams in the top half to go their way.

However, the management seems to be realistic about their chances as head coach Stephen Fleming and Dhoni both expressed their desire to build for the next season.

“With all the games in front of us that we are supposed to win, we will just take it one game at a time. And if we lose a few, what will be important for us to get the right combination for next year. We don’t want too many players getting changed,” Dhoni said after the defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

CSK next face SRH at the Chepauk on Friday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Gurjapneet Singh
IPL 2025

Related posts

Star Mumbai Indians Pacer Reveals Key Player in Their Charge for the IPL 2025 Playoffs

Star Mumbai Indians Pacer Reveals Key Player in Their Charge for the IPL 2025 Playoffs

He put up consecutive half-centuries in the last two matches.
5:07 pm
Sreejita Sen
Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

‘There’s Nothing Else Like That’: CSK All-Rounder Reveals Message To Family About MS Dhoni After Experiencing IPL 2025

CSK have won just two of their eight matches in IPL 2025
5:05 pm
Samarnath Soory

Delhi Capitals’ Star Attributes His IPL 2025 Form To Encouragement Given By Seniors And Coaches

The left-hander has been instrumental in DC's fine form this year
2:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
We look at three playing XI changes Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) must make after another defeat last night in IPL 2025.

3 Changes SRH Playing XI Could See After MI Drubbing in IPL 2025 ft. Omission of Star India Player

SRH might need to change their playing XI and strategies to regain their beast mode.
1:50 pm
Darpan Jain
Since the third game, Jofra Archer has snared eight wickets at 21 runs apiece, and the economy rate has come down to 7.30.

How Jofra Archer Regained His Best Form After a Poor Start in IPL 2025

Since the third game, Archer has snared eight wickets at 21 runs apiece, and the economy rate has come down to 7.30.
12:43 pm
Darpan Jain
RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals have been bad, but their batting unit can succeed in Bengaluru, so RR should win.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 42 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

12:37 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.