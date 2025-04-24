News
Since the third game, Jofra Archer has snared eight wickets at 21 runs apiece, and the economy rate has come down to 7.30.
Last updated: April 24, 2025

How Jofra Archer Regained His Best Form After a Poor Start in IPL 2025

Jofra Archer had an abysmal start to IPL 2025, going wicketless and conceding 16.76 runs per over in the first two games. However, he redeemed himself from the third fixture and has been bowling fiery spells to provide solidity in the bowling department.

Since the third game, Archer has snared eight wickets at 21 runs apiece, and the economy rate has come down to 7.30. The biggest improvement has been in the powerplay, where he has found his lengths and managed to extract movement in the air and off the deck.

On ESPNcricinfo’s Time Out show, Varun Aaron explained how Archer has changed his seam position, which was initially pointing towards fine leg. Citing Priyansh Arya’s dismissal as an example, Aaron explained what went wrong for the English pacer in the Champions Trophy 2025 and the first two IPL 2025 matches.

“If you see, Jofra Archer was falling away a little bit, especially in the Champions Trophy. His seam was pointing towards fine leg, even in the first couple of games (in IPL 2025). But now, I’d say the dismissal of Priyansh Arya was the best example of what I am talking about. The seam was bowled upright, pitched on middle, and just did enough to beat his bat and take out his off-stump. That is Jofra Archer.”

Assessing the importance of Jofra Archer for RR in the RCB clash

A firing Jofra Archer is always a threat on any deck, and he will specifically enjoy playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the upcoming clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The new ball has moved enough, and the bounce here has been uneven, which will aid Archer, whose biggest strength lies in the powerplay.

ALSO READ:

Since the third game, he has averaged 17 and leaked only 7.29 runs per over during the field restrictions. RCB have been the worst-performing team at home; their batters have lost a wicket every 16.83 runs and have a strike rate of 123.92 in IPL 2025.

Even in slog overs, he can bowl heavy balls and nail his yorkers after the recent rise, making him an ideal bowler to stop a strong RCB batting unit. Other RR pacers have blown hot and cold in IPL 2025, and Archer must do the heavy lifting again, especially early on.

RR should give him as many as three overs in the powerplay if required to allow him to break into a shaky RCB’s middle order. If he scalps a few early wickets, other bowlers’ jobs will become easier, for RCB’s middle order hasn’t stepped up under pressure this season.

