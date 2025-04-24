RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 42 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

In their last game, RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets. They were clinical in all departments and registered a convincing victory.

Meanwhile, RR lost by two runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They were going strong till the end, but failed to chase down nine runs in the final over.

RCB vs RR: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

RCB vs RR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Bengaluru haven’t been completely flat in IPL 2025, with enough assistance for bowlers. Expect a similar track, with enough help for bowlers here.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The spinners have done exceedingly well in the first innings compared to the second innings. So, pick more slow bowlers from the team that bowls first.

Pick speedsters who bowl with the new ball from both teams. Ample wickets have fallen in the powerplay this season in Bengaluru.

We can avoid a few opening batters from both teams. The new ball has troubled most batters and can do the same again.

There will be dew in the second innings. So, batting will be easier for the team that bats second.

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) 22 (14) 62* (45) 1 (3) 73* (54) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) 25 (23) DNB 23 (18) 12 (13) Phil Salt 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) 37 (17) 65 (33) 4 (4) 1 (3) Jitesh Sharma DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) 3 (11) DNB 2 (7) 11* (8) Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) 37* (20) DNB 50* (26) DNB Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) 1 (8) 40* (28) DNP 61 (35) Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) 4 (6) DNB 4 (6) DNP Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB 18 (18) DNB 1 (2) DNB Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB 1* (4) DNB 8 (13) DNB Josh Hazlewood DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0* (1) DNB Yash Dayal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB Final Figures Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 4-0-25-1 4-0-39-0 3-0-25-0 4-0-26-2 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 3.5-0-45-1 4-0-36-1 2.1-0-18-0 2-0-22-0 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 3-0-40-0 3-0-26-1 3-0-14-3 4-0-39-0 Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 2-0-19-0 4-0-29-1 1-0-10-0 4-0-25-2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 4-0-26-2 4-0-32-1 3-0-26-2 4-0-26-0 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-18-1 Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB 1-0-14-0 1-0-8-0 DNB DNP

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (5) 29 (24) 4 (3) 67 (45) 6 (7) 75 (47) 51 (37) 74 (52) Sanju Samson 66 (37) 13 (11) 20 (16) 38 (26) 41 (28) 15 (19) 31* (19) DNP Riyan Parag 4 (2) 25 (15) 37 (28) 43* (25) 26 (14) 30 (22) 8 (11) 39 (26) Nitish Rana 11 (8) 8 (9) 81 (36) 12 (7) 1 (3) 4* (1) 51 (28) 8 (7) Dhruv Jurel 70 (35) 33 (28) 3 (7) 13* (5) 5 (4) 35* (23) 26 (17) 6* (5) Shimron Hetmyer 42 (23) 7 (8) 19 (16) 20 (12) 52 (32) 9 (8) 15* (9) 12 (7) Shubham Dubey 34* (11) 9 (12) DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNB 3* (3) Jofra Archer 1 (1) 16 (7) 0 (2) DNB 4 (4) DNB DNB DNB Maheesh Theekshana DNB 1* (1) 2* (4) DNB 5 (13) DNB DNB DNB Tushar Deshpande DNB 2* (1) 1* (2) DNP 3 (3) DNB DNB DNB Sandeep Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB 6* (5) DNB DNB DNB Fazalhaq Farooqi DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 4 (4) 4 (5) DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1 (1) DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP Vaibhav Suryavanshi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 34 (20) Final Figures Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-49-0 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-38-0 DNP DNP DNP Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-52-2 4-0-32-0 4-0-30-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-54-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-32-0 Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0 2.3-0-33-0 3-1-13-1 4-0-25-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-36-0 4-0-32-2 4-0-32-1 Sandeep Sharma 4-0-51-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-42-1 4-0-21-2 4-0-41-1 2.3-0-29-0 4-0-33-0 4-0-55-1 Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0 1-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Tushar Deshpande 4-0-44-3 1-0-7-0 4-0-45-0 DNP 4-0-53-2 2-0-21-0 3-0-38-0 4-0-26-1 Riyan Parag DNB 4-0-25-0 DNB DNB DNB 1-0-10-0 1-0-6-0 DNB Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 3-0-34-1 4-0-35-4 4-0-36-1 DNP 3-0-33-0 4-0-38-1 4-0-31-2 Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1-0-10-0 2-0-21-1 DNP 3-0-25-1 DNP DNP

Top Player Picks for RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Phil Salt (RCB):

Phil Salt has 85 runs at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 157.40 in four innings in Bengaluru.

Phil Salt’s kryptonite in IPL 2025 has been left-arm pace, against which he has lost his wicket thrice. However, RR might not have any left-arm pacers in their XI.

However, Phil Salt can be dropped from the Grand League team. Jofra Archer will get some assistance early on and has been in fine form. So, he can dismiss him.

Phil Salt has done extremely well against all RR bowlers. If he goes through the opening spells, a big score is possible.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 1, 4, 65, 37, & 4.

Krunal Pandya (RCB):

Krunal Pandya has 171 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 114 in 12 innings in Bengaluru. He also has two wickets here.

Krunal Pandya will get assistance off the deck in Bengaluru. His recent form has been superb, and he can make a substantial contribution again.

Krunal Pandya has averaged 15 against LHBs in IPL 2025. RR will have as many as five LHBs in their top seven, and Krunal can wreak havoc.

Krunal Pandya’s recent form has been superb. Earlier, he was only a defensive spinner, but has become more attacking. He has been among the wickets this season.

Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 2/25, 0/10, 1/29, 0/19, & 4/45.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB):

Given how conditions have played at this venue wreak havoc against RR batters on helpful surfaces. He has done extremely well in Bengaluru this season.

Josh Hazlewood has four wickets at 24.25 runs apiece in three innings in Bengaluru.

Like Krunal, Hazlewood has also been exceptional against southpaws. As mentioned, RR have plenty of LHBs in their batting department, and Hazlewood can dismiss a few.

Josh Hazlewood will bowl at least two overs in the powerplay. So, he will get some assistance and will be threatening.

Josh Hazlewood’s last five figures: 0/39, 3/14, 1/26, 0/40, & 2/37.

Riyan Parag (RR):

Riyan Parag is among the better players to bat in arduous conditions in Bengaluru. He will be handling spinners in the middle overs.

If Riyan Parag bats at No.4, he will get slightly easier conditions to bat. The new-ball movement will subside, and he can score big.

Riyan Parag has been dismissed twice in 16 balls against left-arm pace in IPL 2025. His biggest matchup will be against Yash Dayal, who has removed him twice in 13 balls.

Riyan Parag has done well against other RCB bowlers. That means if he survives Dayal, he can fetch ample points.

Riyan Parag’s previous five scores: 39, 8, 30, 26, & 43*.

Jofra Archer (RR):

Jofra Archer will bowl with the new ball and get the best conditions. He has regained his form and looked threatening in the last few games.

Jofra Archer has six wickets at 23.33 runs apiece in the powerplay this season. Batters like Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal can struggle against movement early on.

Jofra Archer has taken a wicket every 28.80 runs apiece against RHBs in IPL 2025. RCB’s batting lineup is all RHB, barring Padikkal, which gives Jofra an edge over them.

Jofra Archer’s last five figures: 1/32, 2/32, 0/36, 1/30, & 3/25.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli has 3486 runs at an average of 38.73 and a 142.92 strike rate in 104 innings in Bengaluru. He also has 25 fifties and four centuries here.

Virat Kohli knows how to handle new-ball movement and navigate the early phase. Further, his spin game has improved significantly, so he can also handle slow bowlers if the pitch grips.

Virat Kohli’s biggest matchup will be against Sandeep Sharma, who has dismissed him seven times in 81 balls.

Barring Sandeep, Kohli has done well against every other RR bowler. That is another positive thing going in his favour.

Virat Kohli’s previous five scores: 73*, 1, 62*, 22, & 67.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

There are multiple reasons to make Rajat Patidar the captain in fantasy teams. Firstly, he will bat in the middle order, and if openers and No.3 can play out a few overs, pacers won’t have enough assistance, making the job easier for Patidar.

Secondly, Patidar is the finest spin player in RCB. So, even if there’s assistance for slow bowlers, he can counter the opponent’s spinners.

Rajat Patidar has 361 runs at an average of 36.10 and a strike rate of 158.33 in 12 innings in Bengaluru. He also has three fifties here.

Rajat Patidar has a fine record against all RR bowlers. So, he shouldn’t have any significant issue with them.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 12, 23, 25, 64, & 12.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

After a slow start, Yashasvi Jaiswal has finally found form. He is the best RR batter and generally plays big knocks.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 72 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 124.13 in three innings in Bengaluru.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dismissed twice against Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal. So, he must be cautious at the start of the innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 136.14 against spinners in IPL 2025. Even in general, he is a fine player of spin and should easily handle Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s previous five scores: 74, 51, 75, 6, & 67.

RCB vs RR Player to Avoid

Suyash Sharma (RCB):

Despite him performing well and the track assisting his craft, we can avoid Suyash Sharma for this game. He has been mediocre against LHBs this season, and RR’s batting unit is laced with southpaws.

Suyash Sharma has five wickets at an average of 32.20 and a 22.40 strike rate in five innings in Bengaluru.

Suyash Sharma hasn’t bowled enough but has been ineffective in whatever little he has bowled to RR batters. He can often lose his control and give freebies.

Suyash Sharma’s last five figures: 2/26, 0/25, 0/39, 1/25, & 0/32.

Grand League Team for RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played good cricket but struggled at home. Rajasthan Royals have been bad but might do well in this game. Their batting unit can succeed in Bengaluru, so RR should win.

