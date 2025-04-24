News
RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals have been bad, but their batting unit can succeed in Bengaluru, so RR should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 24, 2025

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 42 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals have been bad, but their batting unit can succeed in Bengaluru, so RR should win.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

In their last game, RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets. They were clinical in all departments and registered a convincing victory.

Meanwhile, RR lost by two runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They were going strong till the end, but failed to chase down nine runs in the final over.

RCB vs RR: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

RCB vs RR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Bengaluru haven’t been completely flat in IPL 2025, with enough assistance for bowlers. Expect a similar track, with enough help for bowlers here.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • The spinners have done exceedingly well in the first innings compared to the second innings. So, pick more slow bowlers from the team that bowls first.
  • Pick speedsters who bowl with the new ball from both teams. Ample wickets have fallen in the powerplay this season in Bengaluru.
  • We can avoid a few opening batters from both teams. The new ball has troubled most batters and can do the same again.
  • There will be dew in the second innings. So, batting will be easier for the team that bats second.

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores
Virat Kohli59* (36)31 (30)7 (6)67 (42)22 (14)62* (45)1 (3)73* (54)
Rajat Patidar34 (16)51 (32)12 (12)64 (32)25 (23)DNB23 (18)12 (13)
Phil Salt56 (31)32 (16)14 (13)4 (2)37 (17)65 (33)4 (4)1 (3)
Jitesh SharmaDNB12 (6)33 (21)40* (19)3 (11)DNB2 (7)11* (8)
Tim DavidDNB22* (8)32 (18)1* (1)37* (20)DNB50* (26)DNB
Devdutt Padikkal10 (10)27 (14)4 (3)37 (22)1 (8)40* (28)DNP61 (35)
Swastik ChhikaraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Liam LivingstoneDNB10 (9)54 (40)0 (2)4 (6)DNB4 (6)DNP
Krunal PandyaDNB0 (3)5 (5)DNB18 (18)DNB1 (2)DNB
Swapnil SinghDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB
Manoj BhandageDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1 (4)DNP
Jacob BethellDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP0* (2)1 (2)DNB1* (4)DNB8 (13)DNB
Josh HazlewoodDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB0* (1)DNB
Yash DayalDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNB
Final Figures
Suyash Sharma4-0-47-14-0-32-0DNP4-0-32-04-0-25-14-0-39-03-0-25-04-0-26-2
Yash Dayal3-0-25-13-0-18-23-0-20-04-0-46-23.5-0-45-14-0-36-12.1-0-18-02-0-22-0
Josh Hazlewood4-0-22-24-0-21-33.5-0-43-14-0-37-23-0-40-03-0-26-13-0-14-34-0-39-0
Rasikh Salam3-0-35-1DNP3-0-35-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Krunal Pandya4-0-29-32-0-26-03-0-34-04-0-45-42-0-19-04-0-29-11-0-10-04-0-25-2
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP3-0-20-14-0-23-14-0-48-14-0-26-24-0-32-13-0-26-24-0-26-0
Nuwan ThusharaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Lungi NgidiDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Abhinandan SinghDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mohit RatheeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-18-1
Liam Livingstone2-0-14-04-0-28-21-0-12-0DNB1-0-14-01-0-8-0DNBDNP

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores
Yashasvi Jaiswal1 (5)29 (24)4 (3)67 (45)6 (7)75 (47)51 (37)74 (52)
Sanju Samson66 (37)13 (11)20 (16)38 (26)41 (28)15 (19)31* (19)DNP
Riyan Parag4 (2)25 (15)37 (28)43* (25)26 (14)30 (22)8 (11)39 (26)
Nitish Rana11 (8)8 (9)81 (36)12 (7)1 (3)4* (1)51 (28)8 (7)
Dhruv Jurel70 (35)33 (28)3 (7)13* (5)5 (4)35* (23)26 (17)6* (5)
Shimron Hetmyer42 (23)7 (8)19 (16)20 (12)52 (32)9 (8)15* (9)12 (7)
Shubham Dubey34* (11)9 (12)DNPDNP1 (3)DNPDNB3* (3)
Jofra Archer1 (1)16 (7)0 (2)DNB4 (4)DNBDNBDNB
Maheesh TheekshanaDNB1* (1)2* (4)DNB5 (13)DNBDNBDNB
Tushar DeshpandeDNB2* (1)1* (2)DNP3 (3)DNBDNBDNB
Sandeep SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNB6* (5)DNBDNBDNB
Fazalhaq FarooqiDNBDNPDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP
Wanindu HasarangaDNP4 (4)4 (5)DNBDNPDNBDNBDNB
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1 (1)DNBDNPDNBDNPDNP
Vaibhav SuryavanshiDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP34 (20)
Final Figures
Fazalhaq Farooqi3-0-49-0DNPDNPDNP4-0-38-0DNPDNPDNP
Maheesh Theekshana4-0-52-24-0-32-04-0-30-04-0-26-24-0-54-22-0-21-04-0-40-14-0-32-0
Jofra Archer4-0-76-02.3-0-33-03-1-13-14-0-25-34-0-30-14-0-36-04-0-32-24-0-32-1
Sandeep Sharma4-0-51-12-0-11-04-0-42-14-0-21-24-0-41-12.3-0-29-04-0-33-04-0-55-1
Nitish Rana1-0-9-01-0-9-0DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Tushar Deshpande4-0-44-31-0-7-04-0-45-0DNP4-0-53-22-0-21-03-0-38-04-0-26-1
Riyan ParagDNB4-0-25-0DNBDNBDNB1-0-10-01-0-6-0DNB
Wanindu HasarangaDNP3-0-34-14-0-35-44-0-36-1DNP3-0-33-04-0-38-14-0-31-2
Kumar KartikeyaDNPDNP1-0-10-02-0-21-1DNP3-0-25-1DNPDNP

Top Player Picks for RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Phil Salt (RCB):

  • Phil Salt has 85 runs at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 157.40 in four innings in Bengaluru.
  • Phil Salt’s kryptonite in IPL 2025 has been left-arm pace, against which he has lost his wicket thrice. However, RR might not have any left-arm pacers in their XI.
  • However, Phil Salt can be dropped from the Grand League team. Jofra Archer will get some assistance early on and has been in fine form. So, he can dismiss him.
  • Phil Salt has done extremely well against all RR bowlers. If he goes through the opening spells, a big score is possible.
  • Phil Salt’s last five scores: 1, 4, 65, 37, & 4.

Krunal Pandya (RCB):

  • Krunal Pandya has 171 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 114 in 12 innings in Bengaluru. He also has two wickets here.
  • Krunal Pandya will get assistance off the deck in Bengaluru. His recent form has been superb, and he can make a substantial contribution again.
  • Krunal Pandya has averaged 15 against LHBs in IPL 2025. RR will have as many as five LHBs in their top seven, and Krunal can wreak havoc.
  • Krunal Pandya’s recent form has been superb. Earlier, he was only a defensive spinner, but has become more attacking. He has been among the wickets this season.
  • Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 2/25, 0/10, 1/29, 0/19, & 4/45.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB):

  • Given how conditions have played at this venue wreak havoc against RR batters on helpful surfaces. He has done extremely well in Bengaluru this season.
  • Josh Hazlewood has four wickets at 24.25 runs apiece in three innings in Bengaluru.
  • Like Krunal, Hazlewood has also been exceptional against southpaws. As mentioned, RR have plenty of LHBs in their batting department, and Hazlewood can dismiss a few.
  • Josh Hazlewood will bowl at least two overs in the powerplay. So, he will get some assistance and will be threatening.
  • Josh Hazlewood’s last five figures: 0/39, 3/14, 1/26, 0/40, & 2/37.

Riyan Parag (RR):

  • Riyan Parag is among the better players to bat in arduous conditions in Bengaluru. He will be handling spinners in the middle overs.
  • If Riyan Parag bats at No.4, he will get slightly easier conditions to bat. The new-ball movement will subside, and he can score big.
  • Riyan Parag has been dismissed twice in 16 balls against left-arm pace in IPL 2025. His biggest matchup will be against Yash Dayal, who has removed him twice in 13 balls.
  • Riyan Parag has done well against other RCB bowlers. That means if he survives Dayal, he can fetch ample points.
  • Riyan Parag’s previous five scores: 39, 8, 30, 26, & 43*.

Jofra Archer (RR):

  • Jofra Archer will bowl with the new ball and get the best conditions. He has regained his form and looked threatening in the last few games.
  • Jofra Archer has six wickets at 23.33 runs apiece in the powerplay this season. Batters like Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal can struggle against movement early on.
  • Jofra Archer has taken a wicket every 28.80 runs apiece against RHBs in IPL 2025. RCB’s batting lineup is all RHB, barring Padikkal, which gives Jofra an edge over them.
  • Jofra Archer’s last five figures: 1/32, 2/32, 0/36, 1/30, & 3/25.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB):

  • Virat Kohli has 3486 runs at an average of 38.73 and a 142.92 strike rate in 104 innings in Bengaluru. He also has 25 fifties and four centuries here.
  • Virat Kohli knows how to handle new-ball movement and navigate the early phase. Further, his spin game has improved significantly, so he can also handle slow bowlers if the pitch grips.
  • Virat Kohli’s biggest matchup will be against Sandeep Sharma, who has dismissed him seven times in 81 balls.
  • Barring Sandeep, Kohli has done well against every other RR bowler. That is another positive thing going in his favour.
  • Virat Kohli’s previous five scores: 73*, 1, 62*, 22, & 67.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

  • There are multiple reasons to make Rajat Patidar the captain in fantasy teams. Firstly, he will bat in the middle order, and if openers and No.3 can play out a few overs, pacers won’t have enough assistance, making the job easier for Patidar.
  • Secondly, Patidar is the finest spin player in RCB. So, even if there’s assistance for slow bowlers, he can counter the opponent’s spinners.
  • Rajat Patidar has 361 runs at an average of 36.10 and a strike rate of 158.33 in 12 innings in Bengaluru. He also has three fifties here.
  • Rajat Patidar has a fine record against all RR bowlers. So, he shouldn’t have any significant issue with them.
  • Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 12, 23, 25, 64, & 12.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

  • After a slow start, Yashasvi Jaiswal has finally found form. He is the best RR batter and generally plays big knocks.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 72 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 124.13 in three innings in Bengaluru.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dismissed twice against Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal. So, he must be cautious at the start of the innings.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 136.14 against spinners in IPL 2025. Even in general, he is a fine player of spin and should easily handle Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s previous five scores: 74, 51, 75, 6, & 67.

RCB vs RR Player to Avoid

Suyash Sharma (RCB):

  • Despite him performing well and the track assisting his craft, we can avoid Suyash Sharma for this game. He has been mediocre against LHBs this season, and RR’s batting unit is laced with southpaws.
  • Suyash Sharma has five wickets at an average of 32.20 and a 22.40 strike rate in five innings in Bengaluru.
  • Suyash Sharma hasn’t bowled enough but has been ineffective in whatever little he has bowled to RR batters. He can often lose his control and give freebies.
  • Suyash Sharma’s last five figures: 2/26, 0/25, 0/39, 1/25, & 0/32.

Grand League Team for RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played good cricket but struggled at home. Rajasthan Royals have been bad but might do well in this game. Their batting unit can succeed in Bengaluru, so RR should win.

