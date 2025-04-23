News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Rajasthan Royals RR match fixing IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 23, 2025

‘There Is No Truth…’: BCCI Slams Match-Fixing Allegations Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Rajashan Royals have been accused of match-fixing in IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals RR match fixing IPL 2025

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has denied allegations of match-fixing which have been made against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

BCCI reacts to RR fixing allegations

Following the Royals’ two-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 last week, the Rajasthan Cricket Association ad-hoc committee’s convenor had made allegations of match-fixing. However, the BCCI has now denied the accusations. “The RCA is currently dissolved. An ad-hoc committee has been formed, and with the elections approaching, there is a lot of drama. Everyone wants attention,” the BCCI official told the Times of India.

“The BCCI has an anti-corruption unit working 24×7 to keep bad elements away from the game. There is no truth to these allegations,” added the official.

ALSO READ:

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals had written a letter to the BCCI where they condemned the comments of the RCA’s ad-hoc committee. “The statements made by the convener are without any evidence and serve only to stir unnecessary controversy. They undermine not just the Royals but also Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, the BCCI, and the game of cricket itself,”  RR had written.

The Times of India also reported that the controversy may have erupted due to the reduced number of complimentary tickets to the RCA. Rajasthan Royals had cut down this number from 1800 tickets to 100-1200 tickets.

It is important to note that Rajasthan Royals, along with Chennai Super Kings were banned from the IPL for two years (In 2016 and 2017) due to their involvement in the 2013 betting scandal. They were replaced by Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions for 2016 and 2017, before the wo franchises returned from 2018 season onwards.

RR’s struggles in IPL 2025

The Sanju Samson-led side are currently languishing in eighth place with just four points from eight matches. Sanju Samson, however, will miss Rajasthan Royals’ next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday due to a side-strain injury.

He had also missed the game against Lucknow Super Giants due to the same. Rajasthan Royals haven’t won the IPL since clinching the inaugural edition in 2008.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals

Related posts

Ashwani Kumar Mumbai Indians SRH vs MI IPL 2025

Why Is Ashwani Kumar Not Playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Ashwani Kumar has played three matches in IPL 2025 so far for Mumbai Indians.
7:24 pm
Vishnu PN
Mohammed Shami SRH vs MI IPL 2025

Why Is Mohammed Shami Not in SRH Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Clash?

He has taken only five wickets in seven matches so far.
7:39 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians SRH MI vs SRH IPL 2025

Why Mumbai Indians and SRH Players Will Wear Black Armbands During IPL 2025 Match?

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Wednesday.
6:51 pm
Vishnu PN
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan urges the fans to believe in MS Dhoni for a comeback in the IPL 2025

‘Only a Matter of Time Before We Come Back’: CSK CEO Urges Fans to Trust MS Dhoni Amidst IPL 2025 Debacle

They have won only two out of their eight matches in the IPL 2025.
5:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
What is the Animated Chat in LSG Dugout Between Rishabh Pant Zaheer Khan During the IPL 2025 Clash Against Delhi Capitals

What is the Animated Chat in LSG Dugout Between Rishabh Pant Zaheer Khan During the IPL 2025 Clash Against Delhi Capitals?

The southpaw was dismissed on a two-ball duck.
2:21 pm
Sreejita Sen
Delhi Capitals’ biggest threat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was Nicholas Pooran, who has been sensational in IPL 2025.

How Delhi Capitals (DC) Nullified the Nicholas Pooran Threat in the LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

The last time these two teams met earlier in the season, Pooran scored 75 runs in 30 deliveries.
1:48 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.