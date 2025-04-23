‘There Is No Truth…’: BCCI Slams Match-Fixing Allegations Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Rajashan Royals have been accused of match-fixing in IPL 2025.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has denied allegations of match-fixing which have been made against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

BCCI reacts to RR fixing allegations

Following the Royals’ two-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 last week, the Rajasthan Cricket Association ad-hoc committee’s convenor had made allegations of match-fixing. However, the BCCI has now denied the accusations. “The RCA is currently dissolved. An ad-hoc committee has been formed, and with the elections approaching, there is a lot of drama. Everyone wants attention,” the BCCI official told the Times of India.

“The BCCI has an anti-corruption unit working 24×7 to keep bad elements away from the game. There is no truth to these allegations,” added the official.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals had written a letter to the BCCI where they condemned the comments of the RCA’s ad-hoc committee. “The statements made by the convener are without any evidence and serve only to stir unnecessary controversy. They undermine not just the Royals but also Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, the BCCI, and the game of cricket itself,” RR had written.

The Times of India also reported that the controversy may have erupted due to the reduced number of complimentary tickets to the RCA. Rajasthan Royals had cut down this number from 1800 tickets to 100-1200 tickets.

It is important to note that Rajasthan Royals, along with Chennai Super Kings were banned from the IPL for two years (In 2016 and 2017) due to their involvement in the 2013 betting scandal. They were replaced by Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions for 2016 and 2017, before the wo franchises returned from 2018 season onwards.

RR’s struggles in IPL 2025

The Sanju Samson-led side are currently languishing in eighth place with just four points from eight matches. Sanju Samson, however, will miss Rajasthan Royals’ next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday due to a side-strain injury.

He had also missed the game against Lucknow Super Giants due to the same. Rajasthan Royals haven’t won the IPL since clinching the inaugural edition in 2008.

