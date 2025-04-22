News
Rajasthan Royals Accused of Match Fixing Against LSG in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 22, 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

They lost the match by two runs

The convenor of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) ad hoc committee, Jaideep Bihani, has accused the Rajasthan Royals (RR) of fixing their match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While speaking to News18 Rajasthan, he also levelled other accusations against the Royals franchise.

Accusation by the RCA

Bihani, who is also the MLA of Sri Ganganagar, accused them of restricting RCA’s involvement in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Royals have been allegedly paying the district council instead of the RCA for their IPL 2025 matches as the association does not have a MOU from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Whereas the RCA looks after all the logistics before the beginning of the league.

“The ad hoc committee has been appointed by the state government in Rajasthan. It has extended for a fifth time. We make sure all competitions take place without any issues. But then just as IPL came, the Zila Parishad (district council) took control of it. For IPL, the BCCI had first sent a letter to RCA only, not Zila Parishad. The excuse given by them and RR that we don’t have an MOU from Sawai Mansingh Stadium. If MOU is not there, so what? Aren’t you paying Zila Parishad for every match?” he said.

Notably, the Royals lost their clash against LSG by a mere margin of two runs. They couldn’t chase the target of 181 despite scoring 172/4 in 19 overs.

Previously, they also lost their match against the Delhi Capitals from a similar situation. They couldn’t score nine in the 20th over facing Mitchell Starc and took the game to a Super Over which they lost with two balls remaining.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

The Royals have had a struggling season so far in the IPL 2025. Their skipper Sanju Samson played the first three matches of the tournament as an impact player due to a finger injury which kept him from keeping wickets. He also missed their latest match due to an abdominal injury. RR youngster Riyan Parag donned the captain’s hat for this period.

However, the Royals have found it hard to win matches this season. They have registered only two victories out of their eight matches in the tournament so far. Currently, RR have lost four on the trot after defeating Punjab Kings by 50 runs. They are now placed eighth in the IPL 2025 points table.

Samson and Co. have to win at least five out of their remaining six matches to stay alive in the playoffs qualification race. They will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

