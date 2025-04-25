‘Shot’ – Ravindra Jadeja Marvels at Ayush Mhatre’s Explosive Batting Skills in CSK Nets in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

As Mhatre hit it out in the session, Jadeja stood behind him and gave a loud cheer after every shot.

Ayush Mhatre had a fiery batting session in the nets ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He played some impressive shots, leaving Ravindra Jadeja awestruck.

As Mhatre hit it out in the session, Jadeja stood behind him and gave a loud cheer after every shot. In a video shared by the official handle of CSK, Jadeja was heard continuously saying, “Shot”, depicting that he was impressed with the young batter’s skill set.

Ayush Mhatre is a replacement player for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of IPL 2025 with an elbow fracture. He made his IPL debut against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium and immediately impressed with his sublime stroke play on a nice batting surface.

He scored 32 runs in 15 deliveries, comprising four boundaries and two maximums, at a 213.33 strike rate. His intent was refreshing, for Mhatre took a calculative risk and maximised the field restrictions, something Rahul Tripathi and others failed to do in the first half of IPL 2025.

Ayush Mhatre to play a crucial role for CSK in the remaining matches of IPL 2025

After an impressive maiden outing, Ayush Mhatre might keep his place for the remainder of IPL 2025, especially since other batters have failed to get going. He will play a crucial role for CSK, as they look to revive their campaign and qualify for the playoffs.

Mhatre has shown good skill sets against pace, but his real test will start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on a spin-friendly deck tonight. He must bat with better application, for the surface won’t be as free-flowing as in Mumbai, so he must adjust as quickly as possible.

What goes in his favour is that SRH’s bowling attack hasn’t performed according to expectations, and Mhatre can find it easy. He will bat at a crucial No.3 spot, where he can express himself.

He must bat with the same intent and put the opposition under pressure like he did in the previous game. If Mhatre can provide quick knocks from the top, it will help the overall batting unit to bat with the same intent.

