Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Cut Off Time: Women's Tri-Series 1st Match Start Time, Weather, Playing Conditions, Colombo Weather Explained
news
Last updated: April 27, 2025

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Cut Off Time: Women’s Tri-Series 1st Match Start Time, Weather, Playing Conditions, Colombo Weather Explained

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Cut Off Time: Women's Tri-Series 1st Match Start Time, Weather, Playing Conditions, Colombo Weather Explained

The first ODI of the Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 between India Women and Sri Lanka Women at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium has been delayed due to rain, with the toss yet to take place. The delay is expected to be long with heavy rain in Colombo.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women were set to face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, with South Africa as the third team. However, persistent showers have forced the groundstaff to keep the pitch and outfield fully covered, and a scheduled start looks unlikely for now.

According to the latest Colombo Weather Update, dark clouds have taken over the stadium with a 44% chance of precipitation and 78% cloud cover. As of 9:38 AM IST, the rain continued, preventing the toss and delaying the start.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Match Details

  • Match: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025
  • Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • Date: April 27, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 AM IST (Originally scheduled)

Colombo Weather Update: Will Play Start Soon?

As per AccuWeather:

  • Temperature: 31°C (feels like 38°C)
  • Wind: South at 7–26 km/h
  • Rain probability: 44%
  • Cloud cover: 78%

There is a chance that the rain may ease later in the morning, but at the moment, a long delay looks likely.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Cut Off Time: What Happens If Rain Persists?

Under ICC Women’s ODI playing conditions:

  • A full Women’s ODI match allows 380 minutes of net playing time.
  • If a delay occurs, the teams can use Extra Time (agreed upon between Home Board and Visiting Board) to make up for lost time.
  • If the match cannot start within the scheduled extra time, overs will be reduced.

The overs are reduced based on the formula:

  • G divided by 3.8 = total overs remaining (rounded up).
  • Each bowler’s maximum overs will adjust accordingly.
  • Powerplay overs also reduce proportionally.

G = Remaining playing time available (in minutes) after accounting for any time lost because of rain, stoppages, etc.

Minimum overs for an official ODI match: 20 overs per side.

If rain persists and only a short window is available, the umpires will work to squeeze in a minimum 20-overs-a-side contest to produce a result.

ALSO READ:

Where to Watch Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Women’s ODI Tri-Series 2025?

  • Telecast: No live TV broadcast available in India.
  • Live Streaming: FanCode app and website.

Fans can tune in on the SLW vs INDW After Cut Off Time on FanCode for live updates once play starts.

Colombo
India Women
SLW vs INDW
Women's Tri-Series

