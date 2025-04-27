Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Cut Off Time: Women’s Tri-Series 1st Match Start Time, Weather, Playing Conditions, Colombo Weather Explained

The first ODI of the Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 between India Women and Sri Lanka Women at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium has been delayed due to rain, with the toss yet to take place. The delay is expected to be long with heavy rain in Colombo.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women were set to face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, with South Africa as the third team. However, persistent showers have forced the groundstaff to keep the pitch and outfield fully covered, and a scheduled start looks unlikely for now.
According to the latest Colombo Weather Update, dark clouds have taken over the stadium with a 44% chance of precipitation and 78% cloud cover. As of 9:38 AM IST, the rain continued, preventing the toss and delaying the start.
As per AccuWeather:
There is a chance that the rain may ease later in the morning, but at the moment, a long delay looks likely.
Under ICC Women’s ODI playing conditions:
The overs are reduced based on the formula:
G = Remaining playing time available (in minutes) after accounting for any time lost because of rain, stoppages, etc.
✅ Minimum overs for an official ODI match: 20 overs per side.
If rain persists and only a short window is available, the umpires will work to squeeze in a minimum 20-overs-a-side contest to produce a result.
Fans can tune in on the SLW vs INDW After Cut Off Time on FanCode for live updates once play starts.
