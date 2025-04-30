‘Been His Huge Fan’ – DC Mentor Kevin Pietersen Praises KKR Star During Mid-Match Interview in IPL 2025

He has been batting beautifully in IPL 2025 and has played several jaw-dropping shots throughout the competition.

Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen has praised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his sublime strokeplay. Rahane has been batting beautifully in IPL 2025 and has played several jaw-dropping shots throughout the competition, leaving everyone in awe.

During last night’s contest between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, Pietersen came for an in-game interview, talking about the match situations and other related stuff. While talking about Rahane, who was going beautifully at that moment, he exclaimed that he has been Rahane’s huge fan.

“He (Rahane) is beautiful to watch. I’ve always been a massive fan of Ajinkya Rahane and the way he goes about his business. Ajinkya Rahane in full flow really is beautiful on the eyes. Much as I hate to say it, wearing this badge (DC), but when you watch it as a batter, he’s beautiful on the eyes.”

Rahane scored 26 runs in 14 deliveries, comprising four boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 185.71 before losing his wicket to Axar Patel. His knock ensured KKR didn’t lose the momentum after Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided a brisk start in the powerplay and made the most of field restrictions.

Ajinkya Rahane has been KKR’s best batter in IPL 2025

When Kolkata Knight Riders bought Ajinkya Rahane and appointed him the captain for IPL 2025, there were questions about whether the management overestimated him. However, he has proved his selection worth, at least as a batter, by scoring runs consistently at a quick rate.

Rahane is the leading run-scorer for KKR this season, accumulating 297 runs at an average of 37.12 and a 149.24 strike rate in nine innings. Further, he has three fifties, again the most for the Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

While the middle order has failed on most occasions, Rahane has provided solidity in almost every game while batting at No.3. The most impressive aspect of his batting has been his intent, for Rahane has batted with a positive approach in every situation, irrespective of the phase.

When he is in form, Rahane accesses all parts of the ground and has done it adeptly against pacers this season, unfurling his true range. No wonder Kevin Pietersen couldn’t resist praising him despite being in the opposite camp last night; everyone has been awestruck by his technically sound and aesthetically pleasing batting shows in IPL 2025.

