‘I Wasn’t Trying to Get A Wicket’: England Seamer Shares His Predicament During the James Anderson Farewell Test

He took figures of 12-106 on his debut.

England veteran James Anderson’s 22-year international career came to a full stop in July last year when England hosted West Indies at Lord’s. While one legend walked into the sunset, there was a young promising talent that stole the show in Anderson’s farewell Test.

Since his debut, Gus Atkinson has been a key figure in the England set-up as they have aimed to build a younger and faster bowling unit. Atkinson made his international debut in September 2023, and earned a spot for the Cricket World Cup in India. While that stint didn’t go as he would’ve hoped, his arrival in the Test arena was much more memorable.

Gus Atkinson Shares Closing Moments of The Debut Test

The Surrey fast bowler had a spectacular start to his Test career, claiming the third best figures for England in a debut innings. Atkinson ran through the West Indies line-up to pick 7 for 45 in his 12 overs.

On the third morning of the Test, England needed just one wicket to wrap up the match. Anderson had an opportunity to get the final wicket and have a fairytale ending to his illustrious career. On the other end, Atkinson was one wicket shy of picking five-wicket hauls in both innings.

ALSO READ:

Speaking to Wisden after being named the Wisden Cricketer of the Year for 2024, the 27-year-old narrated what went down in the closing moments of the match. He revealed there was a short period where he didn’t try to pick up a wicket to let the great man have his perfect ending.

“There were probably two overs when I wasn’t trying to get a wicket – just bowling down the leg side. Joe Root said there aren’t many chances to get two five-fors in a game, so I thought I just had to bowl,” he said.

Atkinson eventually got the wicket, having Jayden Seales caught on the leg-side boundary. What followed was friendly banter between a former England player and potentially the next attack leader.

“I said sorry. He just told me to fuck off!” Atkinson added.

A Home Summer To Remember

Gus Atkinson registered the fourth best figures on Test debut but didn’t stop there. He went on to produce a remarkable home summer. A few weeks later, he starred at Lord’s yet again, this time hitting a century and picking up a five-for, becoming only the second Englishman to achieve this feat at the home of cricket.

In December, he claimed a hattrick against New Zealand at Wellington. By the end of the year, Atkinson took his wickets tally to 52 in 11 Tests at an impressive average of 22.15.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.