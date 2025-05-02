News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Gus Atkinson bagged the fourth best match figures on debut in Test history.
news
Last updated: May 2, 2025

‘I Wasn’t Trying to Get A Wicket’: England Seamer Shares His Predicament During the James Anderson Farewell Test

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

He took figures of 12-106 on his debut.

Gus Atkinson bagged the fourth best match figures on debut in Test history.

England veteran James Anderson’s 22-year international career came to a full stop in July last year when England hosted West Indies at Lord’s. While one legend walked into the sunset, there was a young promising talent that stole the show in Anderson’s farewell Test. 

Since his debut, Gus Atkinson has been a key figure in the England set-up as they have aimed to build a younger and faster bowling unit. Atkinson made his international debut in September 2023, and earned a spot for the Cricket World Cup in India. While that stint didn’t go as he would’ve hoped, his arrival in the Test arena was much more memorable. 

Gus Atkinson Shares Closing Moments of The Debut Test

The Surrey fast bowler had a spectacular start to his Test career, claiming the third best figures for England in a debut innings. Atkinson ran through the West Indies line-up to pick 7 for 45 in his 12 overs. 

On the third morning of the Test, England needed just one wicket to wrap up the match. Anderson had an opportunity to get the final wicket and have a fairytale ending to his illustrious career. On the other end, Atkinson was one wicket shy of picking five-wicket hauls in both innings. 

ALSO READ:

Speaking to Wisden after being named the Wisden Cricketer of the Year for 2024, the 27-year-old narrated what went down in the closing moments of the match. He revealed there was a short period where he didn’t try to pick up a wicket to let the great man have his perfect ending.

“There were probably two overs when I wasn’t trying to get a wicket – just bowling down the leg side. Joe Root said there aren’t many chances to get two five-fors in a game, so I thought I just had to bowl,” he said. 

Atkinson eventually got the wicket, having Jayden Seales caught on the leg-side boundary. What followed was friendly banter between a former England player and potentially the next attack leader.

“I said sorry. He just told me to fuck off!” Atkinson added.

A Home Summer To Remember 

Gus Atkinson registered the fourth best figures on Test debut but didn’t stop there. He went on to produce a remarkable home summer. A few weeks later, he starred at Lord’s yet again, this time hitting a century and picking up a five-for, becoming only the second Englishman to achieve this feat at the home of cricket. 

In December, he claimed a hattrick against New Zealand at Wellington. By the end of the year, Atkinson took his wickets tally to 52 in 11 Tests at an impressive average of 22.15. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

England
Gus Atkinson
James Anderson

Related posts

Why Is Travis Head Not in SRH Playing XI Against Guajart Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

Why Is Travis Head Not in SRH Playing XI For Must-Win Clash Against Guajart Titans in IPL 2025?

7:20 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
According to a report by Sangbad Pratidin, KKR might play Luvnith Sisodia and Rovman Powell against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The Way We’re Going About…’: KKR’s Star Pacer Reveals Team’s Only Strategy To Reach IPL 2025 Playoffs

The defending champions are currently seventh in the IPL 2025 table
6:26 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mumbai Indians Star Eyes T20I Comeback via IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Star Eyes T20I Comeback via IPL 2025

He was acquired by MI for INR 5.25 crores.
6:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mohammed siraj gujarat titans gt ipl 2025

‘He’ll Be Top Of The List’: Ravi Shastri Suggests Gujarat Titans Youngster’s Selection For England Test Series

Shastri had coached the Indian team on England tours in 2018 and 2021
4:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
Kerala Cricket Association suspended S. Sreesanth for comments on Sanju Samson

Former India Star Suspended for Three Years by the Kerala Cricket Association for Comments on Sanju Samson

The decision was taken on April 30.
4:45 pm
Sreejita Sen
England will likely announce their squad later today for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, starting May 22 in Nottingham.

England Name Two Newbies in Test Squad for Zimbabwe Series

While a few players are on the expected lines, a few top players in the domestic arena might find a place in the team.
4:36 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.