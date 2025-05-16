Big Positive For RCB As Josh Hazlewood Set To Return For IPL 2025 Playoffs

His injury is not serious, and he is expected to be fit in time for both the IPL playoffs and the WTC final.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Josh Hazlewood is set to return to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs, even though he is recovering from a minor shoulder injury.

The Australian fast bowler is currently in Brisbane, where he is completing his rehab. He is expected to fly to India next week to join RCB before the playoffs begin on May 29.

Many thought Hazlewood might skip the rest of the tournament to rest ahead of the World Test Championship final against South Africa on June 11. But his injury is not serious, and he is expected to be fit in time for both the IPL playoffs and the WTC final.

Hazlewood Boosts RCB Ahead of Playoffs

Josh Hazlewood’s return is set to give Royal Challengers Bengaluru a big boost, especially with South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi unavailable for the playoffs. Cricket South Africa has called back its players by May 26 to prepare for the World Test Championship final.

Hazlewood has been one of RCB’s best performers this season. He is currently third on the list of top wicket-takers in IPL 2025, with 18 wickets in 10 matches. He missed the recent game against Chennai Super Kings due to a minor shoulder injury but is expected to be fit for the playoffs.

RCB Close to Sealing Playoff Berth

RCB are currently second on the points table with 16 points from 11 games. They have won eight matches and lost just three. With three league games left, they need just one more win to confirm a playoff spot and two wins to secure a top-two finish.

As they aim for their first-ever IPL trophy, RCB will face Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17, Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, and Lucknow Super Giants on May 27 in their final three league matches.

