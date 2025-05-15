Virat Kohli Captains RCB Intra-Squad Practice Match Team Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash vs KKR

According to reports, Virat Kohli led one of the two squads in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) intra-squad practice match held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of their build-up to the IPL 2025 resumption against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The IPL returns to action this week with the RCB vs KKR fixture following the week-long break due to India-Pakistan border tensions.

RCB are currently well-placed on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches and need just one win from their remaining three fixtures to secure a playoff berth. Their first assignment after the break will be against KKR at home on May 17. The preparations were fine-tuned during the RCB practice match ahead of the crucial fixture at home.

Rajat Patidar Shows No Signs of Injury in RCB Practice Match

Rajat Patidar, who had sustained a finger injury during RCB’s previous match against Chennai Super Kings, was back in action and appeared in full flow. Patidar not only batted in the nets but also smashed the ball to all parts of the ground in the intra-squad game. In one of the most eye-catching moments, he launched a delivery out of the ground, putting any injury speculation to rest.

While Patidar had been seen wearing a splint during the IPL suspension period, his active participation in the match without any visible discomfort indicates that he is likely to be available for the full fixture against KKR. He had been under scrutiny due to a run of low scores—his last five innings read 11, 6, 1, 12, and 23—but his powerful hitting in the practice game came as a welcome sign for RCB.

Jitesh Sharma Continues to Impress

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma captained the other RCB squad in the intra-squad fixture. Jitesh, who was lined up to lead the team in their now-postponed clash against LSG in Patidar’s absence, is seemingly being highly valued by RCB management.

Earlier, in the practice game before the LSG fixture, Jitesh had smashed 91 off just 48 balls, showcasing his aggressive intent yet again.

Acquired for ₹11 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, Jitesh Sharma has emerged as a key figure for RCB. His leadership skills were also on display as he was ready to take charge in Patidar’s absence before IPL suspension and apparently also handled team discussions with maturity during the enforced break.

Virat Kohli Spends Time Fine-Tuning Spin Game in Nets

Virat Kohli, who captained one of the squads in the practice match, spent considerable time in the nets ahead of the game, particularly focusing on his approach against spin. With Chinnaswamy expected to assist spinners in the middle overs and KKR boasting quality tweakers, Kohli’s prep against spin could play a vital role in the upcoming clash.

Kohli has been in sensational form in IPL 2025 and continues to anchor RCB’s top order. His on-field involvement and extended batting session suggest he’s taking charge both as a mentor and batting lynchpin during this crucial phase.

RCB Eye Top-Two Finish as Key Players Regain Rhythm

With Devdutt Padikkal ruled out for the rest of the season and middle-order form a concern, RCB will be banking on Rajat Patidar to regain his rhythm. Jitesh Sharma and Kohli offer experience and stability, while power-hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd remain pivotal in the lower middle order.

RCB’s intra-squad practice match offered encouraging signs, particularly with some of their key overseas players making an appearance. Josh Hazlewood, though, wasn’t seen and it’s unclear if he’s joining the team at the moment. With the squad coming together strongly before the resumption, RCB will hope to carry this momentum into their clash against KKR and push for a top-two finish in IPL 2025.

