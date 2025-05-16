News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will restart on May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
indian-premier-league-ipl

Rain Threat for RCB vs KKR: Will RCB Qualify if IPL 2025 Match Is a Washout?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 16, 2025 - 3 min read

The IPL 2025 resumption contest might be impacted by rain, for heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast during the match hours.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will restart on May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

After a break, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will restart on May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru. The buzz around the resumption is palpable, with both teams preparing for this big clash.

However, the IPL 2025 resumption contest might be impacted by rain, for heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast during the match hours. It has been raining for a while, and the upcoming week will see more downpours.

Fortunately, Bengaluru’s drainage is among the finest in the world, and the ground can become match-ready quickly. However, the rain must stop for a sufficient period for the game to happen, even if it is a shorter one.

ALSO READ:

If the rain washes out the contest, both teams will share a point each. That will almost end KKR’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs, as they are already on the brink of elimination and can’t afford anything less than a victory.

Will RCB qualify for the playoffs if the match is washed out?

While Kolkata Knight Riders will almost be eliminated if the match doesn’t happen due to rain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will further strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. They will attain 17 points, guaranteeing a spot in the top four.

Other teams in the top five will face each other, and a few will lose games here and there and not reach 17 points, clearing RCB’s way. However, 17 points might not be enough for a top-two qualification, and RCB must win more matches, preferably two, to end in the top two.

Hence, they would want a full game and try to win it to bolster their top-two finish chances. Another win against KKR will ensure they qualify for the playoffs, even if not in the top four.

Hence, this game holds value for both teams, with one playing for survival, while the other plays for qualification. The tournament is already in the business end, and teams can’t avoid slip-ups, for every game holds a significant advantage, so RCB would want to pick up where they left off before the tournament suspension.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Team-wise IPL 2025 overseas players list – available, unavailable, and doubtful status

Which IPL Overseas Players Are Returning? Complete Availability Tracker for Playoffs and Updated IPL 2025 Overseas Players List

We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team.
10:24 am
Darpan Jain
Delhi Capitals Hit by Overseas Player Availability With IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification on the Line

Delhi Capitals Hit by Overseas Player Availability With IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification on the Line

They currently sit fifth on the points table with 13 points from 11 matches.
9:20 am
Sagar Paul
Shashank Singh Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

‘You’re Going To Achieve a Lot’: AB De Villiers Heaps Praise on Star Punjab Kings All-Rounder

He has impressed in IPL 2025 so far, scoring crucial runs.
11:47 pm
Vishnu PN
virat kohli captain rcb intra-squad practice match rcb vs kkr ipl 2025

Virat Kohli Captains RCB Intra-Squad Practice Match Team Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash vs KKR

10:27 pm
CX Staff Writer
Jonny Bairstow to replace Will Jacks in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025

Former SRH Opener Tipped to Replace Will Jacks in Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2025 Playoffs

11:31 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians in Talks With Sri Lanka Star For IPL 2025 With Overseas Duo Likely to Leave: Reports

Mumbai Indians in Talks With Sri Lanka Star For IPL 2025 With Overseas Duo Likely to Leave: Reports

9:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.