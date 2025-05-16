Rain Threat for RCB vs KKR: Will RCB Qualify if IPL 2025 Match Is a Washout?

The IPL 2025 resumption contest might be impacted by rain, for heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast during the match hours.

After a break, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will restart on May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru. The buzz around the resumption is palpable, with both teams preparing for this big clash.

However, the IPL 2025 resumption contest might be impacted by rain, for heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast during the match hours. It has been raining for a while, and the upcoming week will see more downpours.

Fortunately, Bengaluru’s drainage is among the finest in the world, and the ground can become match-ready quickly. However, the rain must stop for a sufficient period for the game to happen, even if it is a shorter one.

If the rain washes out the contest, both teams will share a point each. That will almost end KKR’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs, as they are already on the brink of elimination and can’t afford anything less than a victory.

Will RCB qualify for the playoffs if the match is washed out?

While Kolkata Knight Riders will almost be eliminated if the match doesn’t happen due to rain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will further strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. They will attain 17 points, guaranteeing a spot in the top four.

Other teams in the top five will face each other, and a few will lose games here and there and not reach 17 points, clearing RCB’s way. However, 17 points might not be enough for a top-two qualification, and RCB must win more matches, preferably two, to end in the top two.

Hence, they would want a full game and try to win it to bolster their top-two finish chances. Another win against KKR will ensure they qualify for the playoffs, even if not in the top four.

Hence, this game holds value for both teams, with one playing for survival, while the other plays for qualification. The tournament is already in the business end, and teams can’t avoid slip-ups, for every game holds a significant advantage, so RCB would want to pick up where they left off before the tournament suspension.

