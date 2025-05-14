6 Players Who Could Come in As IPL 2025 Replacements With Overseas Player Availability Concerns for RCB, MI, GT, PBKS and Delhi Capitals

The playoffs will be held from May 29 to June 3.

The Indian Premier League 2025 was stopped halfway because of tensions between India and Pakistan. Now that both countries have agreed to a ceasefire, the IPL will start again on May 17 with the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The playoffs will be held from May 29 to June 3.

The new schedule might be tough for teams like Mumbai Indians, RCB, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals, as some important overseas players might not return due to international matches.

The IPL 2025 final, originally planned for May 25, will now happen during the ODI series between England and West Indies (May 29 to June 3). West Indies and England have announced their ODI squads, and some of their players in the IPL may miss the playoffs. Players from South Africa and Australia could also be unavailable as they are set to play in the World Test Championship final on June 11.

Those possibly unavailable include Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, and Sherfane Rutherford.

Let’s take a look at the six players who could come in as IPL 2025 player replacements with overseas player availability concerns.

William O’Rourke

New Zealand fast bowler Will O’Rourke impressed a lot of people on his Test tour of India, where he caused problems for the batters with his pace and bounce. He hits the deck hard and gets additional movement off the pitch, which can trouble batters.

In T20 cricket, O’Rourke has taken 37 wickets from 38 games with an economy rate of 7.80. He is an useful player for any side requiring a realiable fast bowler. In 5 T20Is he has taken five wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman’s experience in the IPL makes him a good option as a replacement player. The left arm fast bowler has played for five different teams in the league over the years.

In the last IPL season, he took 14 wickets in nine matches for Chennai Super Kings. He also did well in the recent Bangladesh Premier League, picking up 13 wickets with an economy rate of 7.35.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell, the New Zealand all rounder, could be a strong option for any team, especially Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season and going forward. He is a versatile player who can slot in easily and also serve as a good back up. He played for Multan Sultans in PSL 2025.

Although his PSL stats were average, he has proved his value in pressure situations in international cricket . Bracewell also featured for RCB in 2023, scoring 58 runs and taking six wickets in five matches. With the PSL resuming on May 17 and ending on May 25, and Multan Sultans not qualifying for the playoffs, he might be available sooner than most overseas players.

George Linde

George Linde is one of the most underrated white ball players in world cricket. He is a handy all rounder known for his accurate bowling and improved power hitting, making him a valuable option with both bat and ball.

In T20Is, he has taken 20 wickets in 16 matches and is known for his accuracy and smart bowling. He played only one game for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 and could be available for replacements once the league ends.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw could be another player teams might consider as a replacement. He is currently playing in PSL 2025 for Quetta Gladiators, where he has scored 234 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 175.93, including a century.

Rossouw has also played 22 matches in the IPL, scoring 473 runs. With the PSL ending on May 25, he will be available for selection if any team needs a replacement.

Tim Seifert

New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Tim Seifert could be a strong replacement option if any team is looking to fill a spot. He is currently playing for Karachi Kings in the PSL, where he has scored 200 runs in eight innings. He has also previously been in the KKR roster.

Earlier, he was in top form during the T20I series against Pakistan, scoring 249 runs in five matches at an average of 62.25 and a strike rate of 207.50. With his ability to score fast and clear the boundary with ease, Seifert can be a valuable pick for any side needing a power hitter.

