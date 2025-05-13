‘Faf Du Plessis Didn’t Have Shoes On’ – Alyssa Healy Describes Evacuation Confusion At Dharamshala During PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Game

The match was halted after 10.1 overs.

The last time an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match was played, it was halted during the first innings and the stadium was evacuated. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) game in Dharamshala was initially stopped due to a floodlight issue, which was later revealed to be linked to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Nearly a week after that night, Alyssa Healy, captain of the Australia Women’s team and wife of DC bowler Mitchell Starc, opened up about the harrowing experience while speaking on the Willow Talk cricket podcast, cohosted by Adam Peacock and Brad Haddin.

“It was a surreal experience. All of a sudden a couple of the light towers went out [during the game] and we were just sitting there up the top [of the stadium] waiting … we’re a large group of family and extra support staff and the next minute the guy who wrangles the group of us and gets us on the bus came up and his face was white. He was like, ‘We need to go right now. ’ Then (another) guy came out and his face was white and he grabbed one of the children and said, ‘We need to leave right now,’” Healy said.

What transpired during PBKS vs DC Match?

Healy, along with other players, was rushed out of the venue as panic set in. They were frightened, unaware at the time that terror attacks had occurred about 60 km from the Dharamshala stadium.

She added, “We weren’t told anything. We had no idea. Next minute we are down being shuffled into this room which was like a holding pen. All the boys were in there. Faf [du Plessis] didn’t even have shoes on. We were all just waiting there looking stressed.”

The nearest airport, Kangra Airport, had already been shut before the match began. As a result, leaving the region required a five-and-a-half-hour bus ride followed by a six-hour train journey the next day, just to reach the nearest operational airport in Delhi. Initially, there were plans to evacuate the teams by bus that same night. But those were quickly abandoned due to safety concerns about travelling through the area in the dark.

“We ended up going south west towards the border which was a little bit terrifying. Mitch [Mitchell Starc] and I have played too much Call of Duty, and we’re noticing all the SAM (surface to air missile) sites that were just sitting there ready to go. They’re radar-operated systems that shoot missiles at aircraft. (We saw) a few of them on the way through in some small towns,” Healy described.

Healy and Starc eventually left the country and returned home to Australia over the weekend. The DC bowler may not be available when the IPL 2025 resumes from Saturday, May 17.

DC in IPL 2025

The PBKS vs DC fixture was stopped at 10.1 overs, right after Priyansh Arya’s (79 off 34) wicket was taken by T Natarajan. Prabhsimran Singh was unbeaten on the crease with a 50 off 28 balls.

After the IPL 2025 resumption news, reports suggested that both teams will share one point each. However, the points table on the official handles is not updated yet.

As of now, Delhi Capitals are in fifth spot with 13 points. They have won six out of their 11 games, while one of their previous matches (against Sunrisers Hyderabad) was abandoned due to rain.

If a point is added to their tally, they will be level with Mumbai Indians (MI), who also have 14 points from 12 games.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans (GT) are just one win away from qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Punjab Kings may need a couple more wins.

However, only one team out of the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians may make it to the playoffs. DC may be hurt with Starc’s presence, while MI won’t be affected much without their set of overseas players.

The two teams will clash at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21. Ahead of that, DC will face GT in Delhi on May 18.

