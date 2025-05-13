News
indian-premier-league-ipl

DC Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Full list of Delhi Capitals Fixtures, Dates, Venues and Timings Including PBKS vs DC Re-Match

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 3 min read

Delhi Capitals have three more matches left in the IPL 2025 league stage

Delhi Capitals have been lucky and fortunate on two occasions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They had luck when their batting collapse at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad against an out-of-form Sunrisers Hyderabad was excused by the heavy rain that led to a wash-out.

They were fortunate when their tie against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala was abandoned midway through first innings and the entire stadium was evacuated when there was military confrontation between India and Pakistan along the border.

Delhi Capitals Still In Playoffs Race

However, the resumption of IPL 2025 just around a week after suspension is a great sign for Axar Patel’s side who are just one point behind fourth-placed Mumbai Indians in the table.

DC have won six off their 11 matches so far, lost four and one against SRH was washed-out.

They now have to face Punjab Kings in the replay of the abandoned match in Dharamsala which could well be a playoff match by itself.

DC Schedule After IPL 2025 Resumption

DC still have three more matches left to play in the league stage. DC schedule is as follows

  • May 18: vs Gujarat Titans (Delhi, 7.30 pm start)
  • May 21: vs Mumbai Indians (Mumbai, 7.30 pm start)
  • May 24: vs Punjab Kings (Jaipur, 7.30 pm start)

Will DC’s Overseas Stars Return?

The chances of Australian players returning are slim. Many of them have flown back to Australia and are unlikely to return for two big reasons. A lot of them looked shaken by the experience at Dharamsala and DC star Mitchell Starc is most likely to pull out. The case might be similar with opener Jake-Fraser McGurk.

The South African duo of Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs, most extremely important players for DC, were seen at the Delhi airport flying back. So it is unlikely they will return.

Why Is PBKS vs DC Being Replayed?

The match at the HPCA Stadium was completely out of both teams’ control as they had to leave the stadium as soon as there was news of border tensions not very far away from the venue.

“We were in an enclosure where all the families were there and no one knew what was happening. One of the support staff came and his face was white. Until then, we didn’t know what was happening, but then we heard that a village around 60 miles away from Dharamsala was hit by a missile. We were crammed into vans and then rushed to the stadium. Many said the game shouldn’t be played at that time. We are safe and uppity now, but I feel it was a little too close for comfort,” Starc’s wife and Australian women’s team captain Alyssa Healy said on LiSTNR Sport show.

