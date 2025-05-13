CSK Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Full List of CSK Fixtures, Dates, Venues and Details of Final CSK Game

CSK still have two matches left to play in the league.

After much anticipation, the Indian Premier League 2025 is set to restart, with the official date announced on Monday. The tournament had been paused midway because of growing border tensions between India and Pakistan.

CSK are already out of playoffs race

Before the pause, Chennai Super Kings had already been knocked out of the playoff race, with only 3 wins and 9 losses in their 12 matches. Even though they are out of the running, CSK still have two matches left to play in the league.

The IPL will start again on May 17, and the final is now set to be played on June 3. Matches will take place across six venues — Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. Here is the schedule for CSK’s remaining two matches.

CSK schedule IPL 2025 after resumption

The Chennai Super Kings have two more matches left to play in the league stage. The CSK schedule is as follows.

May 20: vs RR (Delhi, 7.30pm start)

vs RR (Delhi, 7.30pm start) May 25: vs GT (Ahmedabad, 3.30pm start)

Why Are There No Matches in Chennai?

One notable detail in the revised schedule is that no matches are scheduled in Chennai, even though Chennai Super Kings (CSK) still had one home game left in IPL 2025. Their match against Rajasthan Royals, which was originally set to be played in Chennai, will now take place in Delhi.

As per a journalist from The Indian Express, the reason behind this is the weather forecast. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Chennai over the coming week, which led to the decision to not allot any matches there.

Will the Match Against GT Be Dhoni’s Final IPL Game?

Chennai Super Kings’ upcoming match against Gujarat Titans could possibly be MS Dhoni’s last in the IPL. While Dhoni has not confirmed anything about his retirement, he did mention after the match against KKR that he will take six to eight months after the season to see if his body can handle the demands of the game. At 43, he only plays for two months a year and needs time to assess whether he can continue. Although he has not made any official announcement, there is a strong possibility that this could be his final season, making every appearance all the more special for fans.

“That’s the love and affection I have got throughout, not to forget, I’m 43 and I have played for a long time. They don’t know when it will be my last year, it is a fact I play only 2 months a year. This IPL gets over, then I have to work for the next 6-8 months to see if my body is able to take this kind of pressure. (on his retirement plans) Nothing to decide as of now, but the love and affection I get everywhere is excellent,” Dhoni said during post match presentation against KKR.

