PBKS Revised IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Punjab Kings Fixtures List, Venues & Timings Including PBKS vs DC That Will Be Replayed

Before the pause, PBKS had emerged as strong playoff contenders with 7 wins and only 3 losses from 12 matches. Now PBKS vs DC including, the full list of PBKS schedule is described here.
The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will officially resume on May 17, after a week-long suspension due to escalating border tensions. With the announcement of revised fixtures, the PBKS schedule is one of the most closely followed among fans, especially with the team sitting in the top half of the table.
The remainder of IPL 2025 will be played across six cities – Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad – with the grand final now set for June 3.
Punjab Kings have been one of the most consistent teams this season, and with three key games remaining in the league stage, the PBKS schedule will determine whether they finish in the top two or just inside the playoff zone.
The suspended IPL 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), originally halted midway on May 8 due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, will now be replayed in full. With a ceasefire agreement in place and the tournament set to resume, the BCCI has confirmed that the PBKS vs DC fixture will take place on May 24 in Jaipur. The match had initially been paused after 10.1 overs in Dharamshala, with PBKS at 122/1, before the league itself was put on hold. While earlier reports suggested both teams might be awarded a point each, the BCCI has opted to replay the fixture entirely, which could significantly impact the playoff race.
Here is the complete revised PBKS schedule for the league stage after the IPL restart:
Punjab Kings currently occupy third spot in the IPL 2025 points table with 7 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no-result, making them one of the frontrunners for playoff qualification. With 15 points already in the bag, the revised PBKS schedule gives them a strong shot at not just sealing qualification, but potentially breaking into the top two.
What they need:
PBKS will be looking to make every game in their PBKS schedule count, especially with other teams also jostling for playoff spots.
The revised PBKS schedule may be affected by overseas player availability, with several international stars facing uncertain returns due to national commitments and security concerns.
“Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not,” CA said in a statement.
“Team management will work through preparation implications for the World Test Championship Final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches. We are maintaining communication with the Australian Government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety.”
As of now, PBKS will be hoping key overseas names like Stoinis, Bartlett, and Hardie decide to return, especially given the competitive nature of the final few games in the PBKS schedule.
