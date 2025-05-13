PBKS Revised IPL 2025 Schedule: Full Punjab Kings Fixtures List, Venues & Timings Including PBKS vs DC That Will Be Replayed

Before the pause, PBKS had emerged as strong playoff contenders with 7 wins and only 3 losses from 12 matches. Now PBKS vs DC including, the full list of PBKS schedule is described here.

PBKS Revised IPL 2025 Schedule: Punjab Kings Fixtures, Venues & Timings vs DC, RR and MI

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will officially resume on May 17, after a week-long suspension due to escalating border tensions. With the announcement of revised fixtures, the PBKS schedule is one of the most closely followed among fans, especially with the team sitting in the top half of the table.

The remainder of IPL 2025 will be played across six cities – Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad – with the grand final now set for June 3.

Punjab Kings have been one of the most consistent teams this season, and with three key games remaining in the league stage, the PBKS schedule will determine whether they finish in the top two or just inside the playoff zone.

PBKS vs DC To be Replayed

The suspended IPL 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), originally halted midway on May 8 due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, will now be replayed in full. With a ceasefire agreement in place and the tournament set to resume, the BCCI has confirmed that the PBKS vs DC fixture will take place on May 24 in Jaipur. The match had initially been paused after 10.1 overs in Dharamshala, with PBKS at 122/1, before the league itself was put on hold. While earlier reports suggested both teams might be awarded a point each, the BCCI has opted to replay the fixture entirely, which could significantly impact the playoff race.

🚨Arshdeep Singh has confirmed that match between PBKS vs DC will restart from ball 1🚨



Venue,Schedule and more details to be awaited.#PBKS pic.twitter.com/3QRLR9PIbF — Akshit (@realcobra2702) May 12, 2025

PBKS Schedule IPL 2025 After Resumption

Here is the complete revised PBKS schedule for the league stage after the IPL restart:

May 16: vs RR (Jaipur, 3.30pm start)

vs RR (Jaipur, 3.30pm start) May 24: vs DC (Jaipur, 7.30pm start)

vs DC (Jaipur, 7.30pm start) May 26: vs MI (Jaipur, 7.30pm start)

PBKS’s Chances for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Punjab Kings currently occupy third spot in the IPL 2025 points table with 7 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no-result, making them one of the frontrunners for playoff qualification. With 15 points already in the bag, the revised PBKS schedule gives them a strong shot at not just sealing qualification, but potentially breaking into the top two.

PBKS Playoffs Chances Summary – 3rd Place, 7W-3L-1NR

IPL 2025 playoffs chances: ✅ 86.2%

✅ Top 2 finish: 🔝 29.9%

What they need:

✅ One win could be enough to confirm a playoff spot

🔝 Two wins would give them a strong chance at a top-two finish

🔥 Must beat MI to gain a direct advantage in a 4-point clash

PBKS will be looking to make every game in their PBKS schedule count, especially with other teams also jostling for playoff spots.

PBKS Overseas Player Availability and Injury Updates

The revised PBKS schedule may be affected by overseas player availability, with several international stars facing uncertain returns due to national commitments and security concerns.

Likely to miss:

Josh Inglis (Australia) and Marco Jansen (South Africa) are both expected to be part of their respective national squads for the World Test Championship Final starting June 11. With the IPL final scheduled for June 3, both are unlikely to return for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Uncertain availability:

Australian players Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, and Mitchell Owen all fall under Cricket Australia’s guidance, which allows them to decide individually on returning to complete the IPL.

“Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not,” CA said in a statement.

“Team management will work through preparation implications for the World Test Championship Final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches. We are maintaining communication with the Australian Government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety.”

As of now, PBKS will be hoping key overseas names like Stoinis, Bartlett, and Hardie decide to return, especially given the competitive nature of the final few games in the PBKS schedule.

