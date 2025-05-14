News
Ayush Mhatre on Suryakumar Yadav Chennai Super Kings CSK trials IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘He Told Me…,’ Ayush Mhatre Reveals How This Mumbai Indians Senior Player Helped Him Land IPL 2025 Trials With CSK

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 3 min read

CSK youngster Ayush Mhatre has impressed so far, scoring 163 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 181.11

Ayush Mhatre on Suryakumar Yadav Chennai Super Kings CSK trials IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre revealed the crucial role that Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran Suryakumar Yadav played in helping him land a trials with the Yellow Brigade, and eventually a place in the main squad.

Chennai Super Kings had replaced their injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad with 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre midway through IPL 2025. Ayush has impressed so far, scoring 163 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 181.11. His standout performance was a knock of 94 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru on May 3.

Ayush Mhatre on SKY’s influence

He revealed the story behind Suryakumar Yadav telling him that Chennai Super Kings wanted him for the trials. He added that he got a call from AR Srikkanth, the head talent scout for Chennai Super Kings.

“Surya Bhai (Kumar Yadav) told me that ‘CSK is looking for you and they will call you. So, be ready. I was mentally ready. After that, Shrikanth sir told me that ‘you have to come for the two days here. We have to watch you closely. So, I was very excited to be a part of this team. I was very excited to give the trials and to have the net session with the CSK team,” he told the franchise during an interview, a video of which was uploaded on Chennai Super Kings’ official YouTube channel.

ALSO READ:

The right-handed batter recalled spending some time with his Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav during the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, wherein Ayush scored 458 runs from seven matches. That included two centuries and one fifty and Mhatre finished the tournament with a highest score of 181 against Nagaland.

“In Vijay Hazare, I had spent time with him. A really good time with him. He always supported me well and he always boosted my confidence. If I got out on two or three innings , he always tells me ‘don’t lose your confidence,” Ayush said.

“Be confident and especially on the field you have to show that, you don’t have to show that you have under confidence, you have to show the opposite team that you have confidence. Play what you have and what you are here for. So play that game,” explained the teenager.

CSK’s disappointing IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings, however, are already out of the race for IPL 2025 playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led side are in 10th place in the IPL 2025 standings with just six points from 12 matches. The Men in Yellow will next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 20 before facing Gujarat Titans (GT) five days later.

