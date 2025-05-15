News
Rajasthan Royals Could Unleash Kwena Maphaka With Overseas Duo Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana unlikely To Return For IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals Could Unleash Fast Bowling Prodigy With Overseas Duo unlikely To Return For IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 2 min read

For Rajasthan Royals (RR), the season is already over in terms of playoff chances.

Rajasthan Royals Could Unleash Kwena Maphaka With Overseas Duo Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana unlikely To Return For IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to restart on May 17 after being paused due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. For Rajasthan Royals (RR), the season is already over in terms of playoff chances. They have played 12 matches so far, winning only three and losing nine. With just two matches left, they have six points and can reach a maximum of 10, which won’t be enough to make the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals will now look to test some players who haven’t had a chance yet, as they prepare for the next season. Their final two games are against Punjab Kings on May 18 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Archer and Theekshana Likely to Miss Last Two Matches

Ahead of the restart, RR are likely to miss two key overseas players — Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana. Archer is recovering from a thumb injury he suffered during the one-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on May 4. Theekshana, the Sri Lankan spinner, is also doubtful due to a niggle.

However, a few other overseas players are joining the squad. Shimron Hetmyer and Wanindu Hasaranga will arrive in Jaipur on Thursday, while Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi is expected to reach by Wednesday evening. RR also have two young South African players already in the camp — fast bowler Kwena Maphaka and wicketkeeper Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Royals May Unleash Kwena Maphaka in Final Two Matches

With Archer and Theekshana likely missing the last two matches, Rajasthan Royals might give Kwena Maphaka a chance to play. The young left-arm fast bowler had played two matches for Mumbai Indians last season but hasn’t played for RR yet.

Known for his pace and ability to swing the ball, Maphaka has played 32 T20 matches and taken 36 wickets. RR might now give him a chance to showcase his talent in the last two games.

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

