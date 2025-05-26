4 Auction Targets for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

CSK finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with eight points.

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a disastrous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign as they failed to reach the playoffs. CSK finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 games in the league stage.

For a franchise with such a rich history, CSK team management’s decision-making in the last couple of years has been inexplicable. It all came crashing down in IPL 2025, with strategies all over the place. Ruturaj Gaikwad getting ruled out with an elbow injury added to their woes. MS Dhoni took over the reins, but their fortunes didn’t change. Some serious questions will be asked after this dismal performance.

They have solved a few of their issues with excellent injury replacements, but there are still some concerns. We look at four key areas CSK will need to address in the next IPL auction.

How can Chennai Super Kings (CSK) solve middle-order issues

Chennai’s middle order in IPL 2025 was a trainwreck. Their new additions, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, and Vijay Shankar, failed miserably. CSK started the season with Shivam Dube at his ideal spot, but moved him down the order after a few failures.

The decision to move Ravindra Jadeja to number four disrupted the batting line-up. CSK had retained the all-rounder for INR 18 crore, but his track record just doesn’t justify it. This season was another reminder of his limitations as a T20 player. They would be better off releasing him and trying to get him at a lower price. Or even better, if they move on.

In Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, and Urvil Patel, CSK have a good top order. Dube and Dewald Brevis are quality middle-order options. They need a couple more quality domestic batters in there.

ALSO READ:

CSK need An Overseas Finisher

Over the years, Chennai Super Kings have relied on MS Dhoni and, to some extent, Jadeja to provide them finishing touches. This season, they brought in Sam Curran and Jamie Overton. But none of it worked for them for various reasons. There’s an uncertainty around Dhoni if he can play the next season, and in what capacity. All the more reason to find another finisher.

CSK should release Devon Conway and the above English pair to free up purse and slots. They should instead go all out on an overseas finisher. Players like Glenn Phillips, David Miller, and Shimron Hetmyer could be released from their respective franchises, and may not be a bad fit at CSK.

Better Pace Options

One of the major reasons for CSK’s poor season was their pace battery. Khaleel Ahmed did well in the first half of the season, but Matheesha Pathirana couldn’t deliver. They tried Mukesh Choudhary and Curran, both of whom were expensive. Nathan Ellis just got one game.

The Super Kings took a long time to try out Anshul Kamboj, who turned out to be their best pacer. They should target better pace options, domestic as well as overseas. The likes of Richard Gleeson, Ottniel Bartman, and Blessing Muzarabani could be in the market in the next IPL auction.

Spin All-rounders

The home of the Chennai Super Kings is the Chepauk, which assists spinners. That means the presence of spin all-rounders in the line-up strengthens them. They had brought in Hooda for this season, but it didn’t work. They could’ve gone for a top-tier TNPL all-rounder, M Shahrukh Khan, but didn’t.

CSK spent heavy money on Ravi Ashwin and even sent him up the order in a few games. In modern T20 cricket, this was never going to work. In the next IPL auction, CSK should look for better spin all-rounders. Charith Asalanka, Michael Bracewell, and Sikandar Raza are just a few options, while Glenn Maxwell could also be in the market.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.