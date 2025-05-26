‘Dropped 4 Catches, Runs in Losing Cause’ – Former India Opener Slams MS Dhoni For Shoddy Show in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni has affected 11 dismissals in IPL 2025

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reflect on their staggeringly-terrible Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 filled with few bright spots and a lot of gloom, they also need to get ready for the next season without MS Dhoni.

Even though the 43-year-old left the question hanging on his retirement after their clash against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, it’s tough to imagine the legendary skipper playing IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni’s negative impact on CSK in IPL 2025

Even though there was superficial optimism among CSK following his return to captaincy for a third stint due to an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni couldn’t inspire a miracle turnaround of a campaign that was already off the rails.

Individually, Dhoni’s performances with gloves on few occasions and his one odd match-winning contributions were lauded, but it was clear that his powers had waned.

Even head coach Stephen Fleming had admitted that Dhoni’s current fitness meant he can’t bat for over 10 overs when questioned about the skipper batting in the lower order.

“Over the last couple of seasons, he has consistently batted at position 7 or lower in every single innings. If you dig a little deeper, you’ll find that he has batted at positions 8 or 9 about 45% of the time during this period. While he has hit quite a few sixes, most of those runs have come when the matches were already out of reach,” Chopra said on Star Sports.

Dhoni finished IPL 2025 with 195 runs from 13 innings at a strike rate of 135. He also affected 11 dismissals as a keeper – six catches and five stumpings. While that might look fine, Chopra brought in a damning stat to show how Dhoni’s performances have negatively affected CSK.

“His contributions in winning causes haven’t been particularly impressive. One key concern is his dot-ball percentage against spin — it’s at 45%, which is among the highest and something fans should take seriously. As a wicketkeeper, he’s shown flashes of brilliance, but the numbers tell a slightly different story. He’s conceded the most runs among keepers this season. While he has taken 5 catches, he has also dropped 4 — a stat that’s quite surprising and not something we’re used to seeing from him,” Chopra added.

CSK’s many unwanted records in 2025

CSK have endured one of their worst seasons in IPL, finishing bottom of the table where they stayed after playing six matches. They have won four from 14 matches, including a thumping 83-run win over table topper Gujarat Titans, but registered multiple firsts of unwanted records – lost five in a row for the first time, lost three matches in a row at Chepauk for the first time and then lost both home and away to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the first time ever.

