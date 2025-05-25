Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2025? CSK Captain Reveals After Win over Gujarat Titans in Final Game of Season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni gave the answer to the most anticipated question surrounding his retirement after the clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Dhoni, who is currently 43-years-old and in the twilight of his career, has been speculated to call it quits for the past few seasons now. However, the wicketkeeper-batter cleared any air of ambiguity by saying that he hasn’t taken a retirement decision yet and will let know in due time.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni said, “It depends. I have 4-5 months to decide, there’s no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide.”

MS Dhoni in IPL 2025

Speaking of Mahi’s performance in IPL 2025, he faced criticism for batting low on a couple of occasions and for his ability to change gears. Nevertheless, the CSK legend had a mediocre outing where he scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a SR of 135.17.

ALSO READ:

CSK finish IPL 2025 at the last position

Speaking about CSK’s season, they finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, managing just four wins and suffering 10 losses to have a total tally of eight.

The five-time winners, however, managed to end the season on a high, securing a comprehensive win over table toppers GT by a big margin of 83 runs.

Given their poor run, CSK mid-season shifted their priorities to giving youngsters a chance and build for the future. Their youngsters in the likes of Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel amongst others have looked extremely promising and CSK already looks like a formidable force to reckon with in the netr season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.