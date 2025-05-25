Former CSK Player Drops Hint That He Will Be Their Batting Coach After IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have managed to outclass Gujarat Titans in the batting department on Sunday

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vice-captain and the franchise’s highest ever run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Suresh Raina on Sunday dropped a slight hint of become his former side’s next batting coach.

While commentating on Star Sports Hindi, fellow commentator Aakash Chopra quizzed Raina whether CSK’s next batting coach’s name started with ‘S’, to which Raina smiled but didn’t offer a reply.

Suresh Raina to be CSK’s next batting coach?

Then he picked up the mic and said “I don’t know, but he has made the fastest fifty (for CSK).”

Guys be ready suresh raina the coach is comingpic.twitter.com/HgUULAVdny https://t.co/ZSQFm4rYu2 — . (@cricloverPrayas) May 25, 2025

Chopra then announced jokingly, saying “You heard it, for the first time here.”

Whether it was said in jest or was it actually a fact was a bit tough to conclude as Raina remained non-plussed about it.

Currently, CSK have two long-term serving coaches – Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey – who have been accomplished batters themselves and had been with the franchise for a long period.

Raina finding a place in the dug-out will be a strange thing if skipper MS Dhoni decides to play one more season while Raina will also be tasked to coach his former teammates like Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK have been woeful with the bat in IPL 2025, but managed to breach the 200-plus mark thrice in this season.

They were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race this season and also have tried out many playing XI combinations for their detriment.

CSK’s terrible IPL 2025 and great mid-season finds

Specifically, their constant chopping and changing with their openers had led to their downfall as they earned multiple unwanted records such as losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru both home and away for the first time in history.

However, the departure of regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad due to an elbow injury made way for young Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre who lit up the tournament.

The 17-year-old, who made his debut against Mumbai Indians, scored 240 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 189. Meanwhile, Urvil Patel also proved to be a brilliant middle-order option with a 31 off 11 balls in the tough win over KKR.

South African sensation Dewald Brevis is the third great addition to their line-up as he scored 225 runs from the six matches he played so far.

