News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
First in 5 Years for CSK After KKR Win: Rare Victory Brings Out Shocking Stat About Chennai Super Kings in IPL
news

Former CSK Player Drops Hint That He Will Be Their Batting Coach After IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

Chennai Super Kings have managed to outclass Gujarat Titans in the batting department on Sunday

First in 5 Years for CSK After KKR Win: Rare Victory Brings Out Shocking Stat About Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vice-captain and the franchise’s highest ever run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Suresh Raina on Sunday dropped a slight hint of become his former side’s next batting coach.

While commentating on Star Sports Hindi, fellow commentator Aakash Chopra quizzed Raina whether CSK’s next batting coach’s name started with ‘S’, to which Raina smiled but didn’t offer a reply.

Suresh Raina to be CSK’s next batting coach?

Then he picked up the mic and said “I don’t know, but he has made the fastest fifty (for CSK).”

Chopra then announced jokingly, saying “You heard it, for the first time here.”

Whether it was said in jest or was it actually a fact was a bit tough to conclude as Raina remained non-plussed about it.

Currently, CSK have two long-term serving coaches – Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey – who have been accomplished batters themselves and had been with the franchise for a long period.

ALSO READ:

Raina finding a place in the dug-out will be a strange thing if skipper MS Dhoni decides to play one more season while Raina will also be tasked to coach his former teammates like Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK have been woeful with the bat in IPL 2025, but managed to breach the 200-plus mark thrice in this season.

They were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race this season and also have tried out many playing XI combinations for their detriment.

CSK’s terrible IPL 2025 and great mid-season finds

Specifically, their constant chopping and changing with their openers had led to their downfall as they earned multiple unwanted records such as losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru both home and away for the first time in history.

However, the departure of regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad due to an elbow injury made way for young Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre who lit up the tournament.

The 17-year-old, who made his debut against Mumbai Indians, scored 240 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 189. Meanwhile, Urvil Patel also proved to be a brilliant middle-order option with a 31 off 11 balls in the tough win over KKR.

South African sensation Dewald Brevis is the third great addition to their line-up as he scored 225 runs from the six matches he played so far.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Suresh Raina
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Venkatesh has endured a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign so far, scoring just 142 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 139.22.
7:51 pm
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians (MI) Top 2 Chances Boosted By Gujarat Titans, RCB and PBKS As IPL 2025 Witnesses Remarkable Turnaround in Results

Mumbai Indians (MI) Top 2 Chances Boosted By Gujarat Titans, RCB and PBKS As IPL 2025 Witnesses Remarkable Turnaround in Results

8:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ravindra Jadeja's 18 Crore Price Tag at CSK Questioned As Mixed IPL 2025 Season Ends

Ravindra Jadeja’s 18 Crore Price Tag at CSK Questioned As Mixed IPL 2025 Season Ends

Ravindra Jadeja has finished IPL 2025 with 301 runs from 14 matches with two fifties to his name.
6:52 pm
Vishnu PN
CSK Seal Batting Future With 3 Supreme Talents Who Can Be Retained For a Combined 2.8 Crores After IPL 2025

CSK Seal Batting Future With 3 Supreme Talents Who Can Be Retained For a Combined 2.8 Crores After IPL 2025

The five-time IPL winners have one big positive in an otherwise lacklustre campaign
6:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta Slams Third Umpires Decision During Their Clash Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

‘I Rest My Case’: Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta Slams Third Umpire’s Decision During Their Clash Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals won by six wickets.
5:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
Shubman Gill Asked to Consult Veteran Batter Ajinkya Rahane Before Beginning His Test Captaincy Stint

Shubman Gill Asked to Consult THIS Veteran Batter Before Beginning His Test Captaincy Stint

Shubman Gill is the newly appointed India Test captain.
5:08 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.