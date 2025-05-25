News
Most Runs for CSK in IPL 2025 Top 5 List ft Dewald Brevis
indian-premier-league-ipl

Which Player Scored Most Runs For CSK in IPL 2025? Top 5 List ft. Dewald Brevis

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 4 min read
Most Runs for CSK in IPL 2025 Top 5 List ft Dewald Brevis

For the first time in IPL history, Chennai Super Kings are finishing at the bottom of the points table—a bitter pill to swallow for one of the league’s most iconic franchises. The IPL 2025 season proved to be a tough one, with several familiar faces struggling to find form, leaving fans disheartened. However, amidst the disappointment, a few fresh names emerged and left a lasting impression with the bat. So, who stood out in CSK’s forgettable season? Here’s a look at the top five highest run-scorers for CSK in IPL 2025.

Shivam Dube – 357 Runs

In a season where nothing seemed to go right for Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube emerged as their leading run-scorer, but even his numbers reflected the team’s overall struggle. Dube managed 357 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.45, topping the CSK batting charts in IPL 2025. However, his strike-rate of 132.22 was a noticeable dip from his previous explosive seasons, and he could notch up only a single half-century. Still, in a misfiring batting unit, Dube’s consistency offered a rare silver lining.

Ravindra Jadeja – 296 Runs

At No. 2 on the list is Ravindra Jadeja, who was thrust into a more prominent batting role midway through the season due to repeated failures from the top and middle order. Promoted to No. 4, Jadeja embraced the challenge and chipped in with 301 runs across the season at an average of 33.44 and a strike-rate of 135.58. His tally included two well-crafted fifties, and while he isn’t typically seen as a batting mainstay, Jadeja stood tall amid the chaos, showing adaptability and grit under pressure.

Ayush Mhatre – 240 Runs

One of the few bright sparks in CSK’s disappointing IPL 2025 campaign was the emergence of Ayush Mhatre, who takes the No. 3 spot on the run-scorers list. Drafted in as a mid-season replacement, Mhatre wasted no time in making the stage his own. Opening the batting, the young right-hander brought a refreshing fearlessness to the crease, smashing 240 runs at an impressive average of 34.28 and a blistering strike-rate of 188.97. His standout performance—a stunning 94—was a testament to his clean hitting and fearless intent.

Also Read:

Dewald Brevis – 219 Runs

At No. 4 on the list is Dewald Brevis, another mid-season addition who made an immediate impact for CSK. Slotted in at No. 5, Brevis quickly cemented his place in the XI with mature and explosive performances, finishing with 219 runs at a stellar average of 43.80 and a strike-rate of 178.04. His two half-centuries highlighted both composure and power, making him one of the few consistent performers in a turbulent season. Landing Brevis proved to be a major coup for CSK, with the young South African showing why he’s considered one of the brightest batting talents in world cricket.

MS Dhoni – 196 Runs

Rounding off the top five is the ever-reliable MS Dhoni, who scored 196 runs in IPL 2025 at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17. Continuing in his familiar role in the lower middle-order, Dhoni chipped in with brief cameos whenever required—often walking in during crunch moments. While he may no longer be the force he once was, the veteran still packs enough power and presence to influence games. His calm head and finishing instincts remain invaluable, even in a season where CSK’s campaign faltered badly.

Player Runs Avg SR 50s 100s
Shivam Dube 357 32.45 132.22 1 0
Ravindra Jadeja 296 32.88 135.77 2 0
Ayush Mhatre 240 34.28 188.97 1 0
Dewald Brevis 219 43.80 178.04 2 0
MS Dhoni 196 24.50 135.17 0 0
    Ayush Mhatre
    Chennai Super Kings
    Cricket
    CSK
    Dewald Brevis
    IPL 2025
    MS Dhoni
    Ravindra Jadeja
    Shivam Dube
