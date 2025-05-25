3 Underrated Young Indian Batters Who Could Have Great IPL Careers Ft. Former and Current CSK Stars

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a springboard for talents over the years and the ongoing IPL 2025 season hasn’t been any different. The likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Mhatre amongst a few others are making waves with their incredible batting prowess against some of the big bowlers and veterans of the game.

However, there are a few more prospects who haven’t stolen headlines yet but have displayed tremendous potential. In this article, we take a look at three such underrated batters who have the mettle and promise to go big in the IPL.

Shaik Rasheed

The 20-year-old batter was acquired by the five-time champions for INR 30 lakhs at the auction. He has been part of the CSK ecosystem since 2023 but finally made his debut in IPL 2025. A technically sound batter who can play in the top-order, Rasheed gas given glimpses of his brilliance in the five games he played but is yet to deliver a big knock. So far, Rasheed has amassed 71 runs at an average of 14.20 and SR of 112.69.

Sameer Rizvi

Currently playing for Delhi Capitals after being roped in for 95 lakhs, Sameer Rizvi is another young star waiting to explode. Notably, Rizvi made his IPL debut with CSK last season.

He has been brilliant in the domestic circuit. and also holds the record for the fastest-ever double ton in U23 cricket with a fiery unbeaten innings of 201* off just 97 balls.

In the IPL, Rizvi has played 13 games in total, where he has managed 172 runs, averaging close to 25 and SR of 140, including one fifty as well.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi made his IPL debut with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season and played his part by contributing with crucial knocks in helping the franchise win their third title. The KKR management also repaid him by paying INR 3 crores at the auction and buying him back.

Raghuvanshi too, like the other names on the list, is yet to grab eyeballs, but has been incredibly promising and has the numbers too to back him. He has also bettered his numbers from last season, improving his average to 35.75 in IPL 2025 as compared to 23.28 in IPL 2024. He has also hit two fifties, one on his debut and the other this season and has 449 IPL runs to his name in 17 innings while maintaining a SR nearing 150s.

