While Delhi Capitals didn’t bat according to expectations, they will be pleased by how their batting unit is shaping up for the next season.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Despite Crashing Out of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals Have Built a Batting Line-Up for the Future

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

One major issue for the Capitals was their batting unit, especially the top order.

While Delhi Capitals didn’t bat according to expectations, they will be pleased by how their batting unit is shaping up for the next season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) started the tournament with a bang, winning five of their first six matches. However, things started going downhill from the seventh game, and nothing worked once they went on a losing spree.

They lost five of their next seven matches, and one game was washed out due to rain. Had rain not come to save them, they would have lost that abandoned game, too.

One major issue for the Capitals was their batting unit, especially the top order, which consistently underperformed throughout the season. DC have several quality batters, but most failed to step up at certain phases.

Delhi Capitals build a batting lineup for next season

While Delhi Capitals didn’t bat according to expectations, they will be pleased by how their batting unit is shaping up for the next season. They have several young batters, blended nicely with experienced pros, who will complete the lineup and make a formidable batting attack.

They have KL Rahul and Abishek Porel at the top, followed by Karun Nair, who has been in fine form lately. Rahul has been consistent, while Porel brings a high ceiling and will be a long-term investment.

ALSO READ:

Sameer Rizvi showed how good he can be with his blistering knock against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last night. He is a fine spin player and showed good skill sets against pace, making him an ideal No.4, and he can bat at different gears.

Axar Patel is another terrific spin player who can be a floater and bat anywhere in the order according to requirement. Further, they have Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma, who have been sensational in the second half of the innings.

They know how to pace the innings and bat at a high strike rate from the start. Further, Vipraj Nigam also has good batting skills and is a decent No.8 since he has hitting gears against different lengths.

Even in the backups, DC have a few quality names like Tripurana Vijay and Donovan Ferreira, who can come in at any stage. They would like to bolster their backup more, but the current talent is encouraging.

Delhi Capitals playing XI for next season

KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

