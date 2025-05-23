3 More Key Players Could Be Unavailable For RCB in Playoffs, IPL 2025 Title Hopes Dashed

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing an uphill battle for the IPL 2025 playoffs, with several key overseas players uncertain, with injury or otherwise, for the crucial phase. While the departures of Jacob Bethell and Lungi Ngidi are known, RCB have been dealt a fresh blow in what is turning out to be one of their best IPL seasons in the league stage. The latest hit came during the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match today in Bengaluru. The list of available RCB players for 2025 playoffs in IPL is shortening by the day and things are looking bleak as it stands for the team.

Which RCB players might be unavailable for IPL 2025 playoffs?

Phil Salt: Family Commitment and Uncertain Availability

Phil Salt has been one of RCB’s star performers in IPL 2025, scoring 239 runs in 9 matches at a striking rate of 168.31. His blistering form at the top of the order has been vital to RCB’s success. However, Salt’s availability for the playoffs is now in doubt. According to reports, Salt and his partner are expecting a baby, which may cause him to miss the playoffs for family reasons. Though Salt has recovered from a recent fever that kept him out of RCB’s last two matches, this new personal commitment could keep him away during the high-stakes matches. His absence would be a massive blow to RCB’s top-order batting. That aside, Salt was cramping during the match vs SRH today at the Chinnaswamy and the physiological had to come out to give him a stretch and quick remedy. He smashed a quick fire half-century in the match in the run chase and continued batting despite the cramps.

Josh Hazlewood: Shoulder Injury Clouds His Return

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, another key player in RCB’s bowling lineup, is also a doubt for the playoffs due to a shoulder niggle. Hazlewood has been at the High-Performance Centre in Brisbane, recovering for the World Test Championship final, and RCB’s director, Mo Bobat, confirmed that they are in regular contact with Cricket Australia. The lack of clarity over his return leaves RCB in a precarious position, as Hazlewood’s experience and pace are vital to their playoff push. As the playoffs approach, RCB are adopting a wait-and-watch approach, hoping that Hazlewood recovers in time to contribute to their cause.

Tim David: Hamstring Injury Puts His Playoff Hopes in Jeopardy

RCB’s key batter, Tim David, also picked up a hamstring injury during the ongoing match against SRH. David was fielding in the deep when he pulled up during a sprint to save runs. Although he was immediately taken off the field, it is unclear how severe the injury is and whether David will recover in time for the playoffs. Given the nature of hamstring injuries, there is a possibility that David might miss the upcoming fixtures, which would be another blow to RCB’s batting lineup.

Tim David getting injured now would be the most horrible thing for RCB. 😭😭 — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) May 23, 2025

More concerns for RCB injury aside

Jacob Bethell and Lungi Ngidi: Leaving For International Commitments

Jacob Bethell, who has featured in just two matches for RCB so far, is set to leave for England after the team’s Friday fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Bethell, who replaced an unwell Phil Salt in the lineup, made an impact with a quickfire 33-ball 55 against Chennai Super Kings on May 3. While his absence may not have as significant an impact on the team’s core as Salt or Hazlewood, losing him during the playoffs could still be a blow, especially considering his recent form.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi was another overseas player who was pivotal to RCB’s success early in the tournament. However, Ngidi will miss the playoffs as he prepares for the World Test Championship final. Ngidi was replaced by Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, who joined RCB as a short-term replacement. While Muzarabani’s addition brings in much-needed pace, Ngidi’s absence in the playoffs leaves a gap in RCB’s pace attack, which could be a critical factor during knockout matches.

Rajat Patidar: Captaincy Concerns Amid Injury Recovery

Rajat Patidar’s recovery from a finger injury sustained against CSK has been a concern for RCB. While RCB’s head coach Andy Flower confirmed on May 22 that Patidar has fully recovered, there is still some ambiguity regarding his captaincy. In the IPL 2025 resumption match against SRH, Patidar was replaced by Jitesh Sharma as captain. Patidar has been playing as an impact player, and his leadership might not be fully utilized at this stage, adding to RCB’s uncertainties.

Tim David during the Practice Session. 🦁❤ pic.twitter.com/CR0xOQdumD — RCB Fans Army (@RCBFansArmy) May 23, 2025

FAQ – RCB Injury and availability for IPL 2025 playoffs

Is Phil Salt available for the IPL 2025 playoffs for RCB?

Phil Salt’s availability is uncertain due to personal commitments, as he is expecting a child.

Will Josh Hazlewood be available for RCB in the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Josh Hazlewood’s availability is doubtful due to a shoulder niggle and his preparation for the WTC final.

Is Jacob Bethell available for the IPL 2025 playoffs with RCB?

Jacob Bethell will leave after RCB’s Friday match, making him unavailable for the playoffs.

Will Lungi Ngidi play in the IPL 2025 playoffs for RCB?

Lungi Ngidi will miss the playoffs as he is preparing for the World Test Championship final.

Is Tim David available for the IPL 2025 playoffs for RCB?

Tim David’s availability is in doubt due to a hamstring injury sustained in the ongoing match.

Is Rajat Patidar ready for the IPL 2025 playoffs with RCB?

Rajat Patidar is available for the playoffs, but his role as captain is uncertain.

