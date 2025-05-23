News
phil salt playoffs available rcb ipl 2025 (1)
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why Phil Salt Might Not Be Available For RCB in IPL 2025 Playoffs

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 4 min read
phil salt playoffs available rcb ipl 2025 (1)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the IPL 2025 playoffs after an impressive campaign so far. However, their in-form batter, Phil Salt, who is playing in the IPL 2025 match today vs SRH, may not be available for the crucial matches, which could impact RCB’s plans.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

Phil Salt Availability in Doubt for IPL Playoffs

Phil Salt has been one of the standout performers for RCB this season, especially as an opening partner for Virat Kohli. In the nine matches Salt played, he scored 239 runs at an average of 26.56, with a remarkable strike rate of 168.31. He has been instrumental in RCB’s success, contributing significantly with the bat.

Salt missed RCB’s last two league games against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) due to a high fever. Though he has recovered and is feeling better, a new reason has emerged that could keep him out of the playoffs.

Salt and his long-time girlfriend, Abi McLaven, are expecting a baby soon, according to a report on ESPNCricinfo. This personal milestone could mean that Salt may have to miss the playoffs to be with his partner. Salt may prioritize his family during this important time.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the news has created uncertainty around Salt’s availability for the playoffs. His absence would be a major blow to RCB, as he has been one of their most reliable players in the top order.

Who will replace Phil Salt for Playoffs? RCB’s New Signing – Tim Seifert

To cover for Salt’s possible unavailability, RCB signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert as a replacement for English batter Jacob Bethell. Bethell, who had stepped in for Salt earlier in the season, is now leaving the IPL to join the England national team for their upcoming series against the West Indies.

Seifert’s signing indicates that RCB might be planning for the worst-case scenario, with Salt potentially missing out on the playoffs. The New Zealand player will be available for RCB in the playoffs, and although he is not as explosive as Salt, he brings experience and versatility to the team.

Likely RCB Playing XI for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Given Salt’s potential unavailability, RCB’s strongest playing XI for the playoffs could look like this:

  • Virat Kohli (Captain)
  • Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper)
  • Mayank Agarwal 
  • Rajat Patidar 
  • Jitesh Sharma 
  • Tim David 
  • Krunal Pandya 
  • Romario Shepherd
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar 
  • Josh Hazlewood
  • Yash Dayal 

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

In the absence of Salt, Tim Seifert will likely open alongside Kohli in the RCB lineup. Seifert brings an experienced presence to the top order and will need to step up in the absence of Salt. The rest of the lineup remains strong, with Mayank Agarwal likely to fill the No. 3 spot, followed by Rajat Patidar at No. 4 and Jitesh Sharma at No. 5. Tim David and Romario Shepherd provide further firepower in the middle order.

The bowling attack will feature the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal. Hazlewood’s return to the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury is a major boost for RCB, and his experience will be crucial in the playoffs.

Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma will lead the spin department, with Krunal bringing both bowling and batting options, while Suyash will look to provide impact in key moments.

ALSO READ:

Another way RCB can balance the line-up

f RCB decide to go with a more bowling-heavy approach in the absence of Salt, they can opt for a robust pace attack. In this case, RCB can bring in Blessing Muzarabani, who has been signed as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi. Muzarabani, a tall hit-the-deck bowler, could partner Josh Hazlewood (who is expected to return after recovering from a shoulder injury) to form a formidable pace duo in the playoffs. Both bowlers are known for their ability to extract bounce and generate extra pace, making them valuable assets for RCB.

With this approach, RCB can go all out on bowling strength, ensuring they have a lethal attack in the powerplay and during the death overs. This would be particularly effective on pitches where extra bounce and pace are key factors.

RCB fans will be hoping for a positive update on Salt’s availability, but they are preparing for the possibility of Seifert or other line-up tweaks for him if necessary.

