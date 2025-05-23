IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

With just a few matches left in the league stage, the IPL 2025 top two race is the last remaining battle to be decided. Four teams — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI) — have already qualified for the playoffs. But finishing in the top two offers a critical advantage: a place in Qualifier 1 and a second shot at making the final.

In this article, we break down the IPL 2025 top two race, analyzing what each of the four teams, from the current points table position, needs to do to finish in the top two and how upcoming matches will shape the final standings.

IPL 2025 Top Two: Updated Points Table (After LSG vs GT)

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans (Q) 13 9 4 0 0 18 +0.602 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.482 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.389 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 +1.292 Delhi Capitals (E) 13 6 6 0 1 13 -0.019 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.337 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 12 4 7 0 1 9 -1.005 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 Chennai Super Kings (E) 13 3 10 0 0 6 -1.030

All four teams are mathematically qualified. The IPL 2025 top two will be decided over the next five league matches.

Key Upcoming Fixtures

RCB vs SRH – May 23

– May 23 PBKS vs DC – May 24

– May 24 GT vs CSK – May 25

– May 25 PBKS vs MI – May 26

– May 26 RCB vs LSG – May 27

IPL 2025 Top Two Chances Percentages (Updated May 22 after GT vs LSG)

The IPL 2025 top two race has taken a dramatic turn after Gujarat Titans (GT) slipped to a surprise defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). With that loss, GT are now capped at a maximum of 20 points, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), sitting on 17 points with two matches left, can reach 21.

RCB Leapfrog GT in IPL 2025 Top Two Race After LSG Upset

It means RCB top two chances have now leapfrogged GT’s, with the power shifting decisively in Bengaluru’s favour. Even one win could secure a top-two spot, while two wins could see them finish at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. What once looked like GT’s race to lose is now entirely in RCB’s control — a swing that could define the shape of the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Team Current Record Top 2 Chance GT (#1) 9W – 4L – 0NR 63.1% RCB (#2) 8W – 3L – 1NR 71.4% PBKS (#3) 8W – 3L – 1NR 53.3% MI (#4) 8W – 5L – 0NR 12.2% DC (#5) 6W – 6L – 1NR Eliminated KKR (#6) 5W – 6L – 2NR Eliminated LSG (#7) 6W – 7L – 0NR Eliminated SRH (#8) 4W – 7L – 1NR Eliminated RR (#9) 4W – 10L – 0NR Eliminated CSK (#10) 3W – 9L – 0NR Eliminated

GT Top Two: Can Gujarat Titans Hold On?

The GT top two chances have taken a small hit after their recent defeat to LSG, dropping their Net Run Rate from +0.795 to +0.602. However, they still sit atop the points table with 18 points from 13 matches.

What GT Need:

Win vs CSK (May 25) to finish with 20 points and secure a top two finish

to finish with 20 points and secure a finish If they lose , they remain on 18 and risk being overtaken by RCB and PBKS if both win their remaining games

, they remain on 18 and risk being overtaken by if both win their remaining games Their NRR is now behind MI’s but still ahead of RCB and PBKS

GT Top Two Scenarios:

1 win = Top two almost guaranteed

Loss = Need RCB or PBKS to lose one

GT top two probability: 63.1%

RCB Top Two: Bengaluru Hold the Cards

The RCB top two battle is very much in their control. With 17 points and 2 games to go, RCB can finish as high as 21 points.

What RCB Need:

Win one of their two remaining games (vs SRH or vs LSG)

of their two remaining games (vs SRH or vs LSG) Winning both games puts them at 21 and likely secures the top spot

games puts them at 21 and likely Even with one loss, they’re still in contention, thanks to current placement

RCB Top Two Scenarios:

2 wins = Confirmed Top 2

1 win = Likely Top 2 if PBKS/GT slip

2 losses = Could drop to 3rd or 4th

RCB top two probability: 71.4%

Can RCB finish top two? Absolutely — they’re arguably the best placed team after GT’s recent loss.

PBKS Top Two: Can Punjab Kings Push Through?

PBKS top two hopes are alive but complicated. With 17 points and a lower NRR (+0.389), they must win bothremaining matches — against DC and MI — to stand a real chance.

What PBKS Need:

Beat DC on May 24 and MI on May 26

and Hope either GT lose to CSK or RCB drop one game

or Improve NRR in both games, especially vs MI (a 4-point clash)

PBKS Top Two Scenarios:

2 wins = 21 points, possible Top 2 if RCB/GT drop points

1 loss = Eliminator bound

PBKS top two probability: 53.3%

Can PBKS finish in the top two? Yes — but it will likely come down to Net Run Rate and other teams’ results.

MI Top Two: Still Alive, But Barely

Have MI qualified? Yes. But the Mumbai Indians top two hopes hang by a thread. Despite having the best NRR in the league (+1.292), they only have one match left — a tough one against PBKS on May 26.

What MI Need:

Beat PBKS convincingly to reach 18 points

Hope GT lose to CSK and RCB lose both games

and Let NRR do the rest

MI Top Two Scenarios:

Win + help = Top 2 possibility

Loss = Stay 4th, play Eliminator

MI top two probability: 12.2%

Can Mumbai Indians finish top two? It’s possible, but a long shot that depends on multiple results going their way.

Who Will Finish Top Two in IPL 2025?

The big question now: Who will finish top two in IPL 2025? Based on current trends and probabilities, here’s how things stack up:

RCB – Best positioned due to two remaining games and solid NRR GT – Need one win but have tough pressure after LSG loss PBKS – Must win both and improve NRR MI – Mathematically alive, but need a miracle

If the current leaders GT and RCB win their next matches, the IPL 2025 top two is likely to be:

Qualifier 1: GT vs RCB (May 29)

GT vs RCB (May 29) Eliminator: PBKS vs MI (May 30)

PBKS vs MI (May 30) Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator (June 1)

Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator (June 1) Final: Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 (June 3)

Final Verdict: IPL 2025 Top Two Race

The battle for the IPL 2025 top two is entering its most exciting phase. While RCB top two and GT top two remain the front-runners, PBKS top two and MI top two are not completely out of the race just yet.

With direct face-offs like PBKS vs MI and RCB vs LSG, and Net Run Rate hanging over every over, this year’s IPL 2025 playoffs race promises a dramatic finish.

So, whether you’re wondering who will finish top two in IPL, or can RCB finish top two, the next few matches will offer all the answers — and perhaps, a few surprises.

