IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

With just a few matches left in the league stage, the IPL 2025 top two race is the last remaining battle to be decided. Four teams — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI) — have already qualified for the playoffs. But finishing in the top two offers a critical advantage: a place in Qualifier 1 and a second shot at making the final.
In this article, we break down the IPL 2025 top two race, analyzing what each of the four teams, from the current points table position, needs to do to finish in the top two and how upcoming matches will shape the final standings.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|+0.602
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|+0.482
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|+0.389
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|+1.292
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|-0.019
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|+0.193
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.337
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|-1.005
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.549
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|-1.030
All four teams are mathematically qualified. The IPL 2025 top two will be decided over the next five league matches.
The IPL 2025 top two race has taken a dramatic turn after Gujarat Titans (GT) slipped to a surprise defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). With that loss, GT are now capped at a maximum of 20 points, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), sitting on 17 points with two matches left, can reach 21.
It means RCB top two chances have now leapfrogged GT’s, with the power shifting decisively in Bengaluru’s favour. Even one win could secure a top-two spot, while two wins could see them finish at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. What once looked like GT’s race to lose is now entirely in RCB’s control — a swing that could define the shape of the IPL 2025 playoffs.
|Team
|Current Record
|Top 2 Chance
|GT (#1)
|9W – 4L – 0NR
|63.1%
|RCB (#2)
|8W – 3L – 1NR
|71.4%
|PBKS (#3)
|8W – 3L – 1NR
|53.3%
|MI (#4)
|8W – 5L – 0NR
|12.2%
|DC (#5)
|6W – 6L – 1NR
|Eliminated
|KKR (#6)
|5W – 6L – 2NR
|Eliminated
|LSG (#7)
|6W – 7L – 0NR
|Eliminated
|SRH (#8)
|4W – 7L – 1NR
|Eliminated
|RR (#9)
|4W – 10L – 0NR
|Eliminated
|CSK (#10)
|3W – 9L – 0NR
|Eliminated
The GT top two chances have taken a small hit after their recent defeat to LSG, dropping their Net Run Rate from +0.795 to +0.602. However, they still sit atop the points table with 18 points from 13 matches.
GT top two probability: 63.1%
The RCB top two battle is very much in their control. With 17 points and 2 games to go, RCB can finish as high as 21 points.
RCB top two probability: 71.4%
Can RCB finish top two? Absolutely — they’re arguably the best placed team after GT’s recent loss.
PBKS top two hopes are alive but complicated. With 17 points and a lower NRR (+0.389), they must win bothremaining matches — against DC and MI — to stand a real chance.
PBKS top two probability: 53.3%
Can PBKS finish in the top two? Yes — but it will likely come down to Net Run Rate and other teams’ results.
Have MI qualified? Yes. But the Mumbai Indians top two hopes hang by a thread. Despite having the best NRR in the league (+1.292), they only have one match left — a tough one against PBKS on May 26.
MI top two probability: 12.2%
Can Mumbai Indians finish top two? It’s possible, but a long shot that depends on multiple results going their way.
The big question now: Who will finish top two in IPL 2025? Based on current trends and probabilities, here’s how things stack up:
If the current leaders GT and RCB win their next matches, the IPL 2025 top two is likely to be:
Also Read:
The battle for the IPL 2025 top two is entering its most exciting phase. While RCB top two and GT top two remain the front-runners, PBKS top two and MI top two are not completely out of the race just yet.
With direct face-offs like PBKS vs MI and RCB vs LSG, and Net Run Rate hanging over every over, this year’s IPL 2025 playoffs race promises a dramatic finish.
So, whether you’re wondering who will finish top two in IPL, or can RCB finish top two, the next few matches will offer all the answers — and perhaps, a few surprises.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.