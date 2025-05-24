News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jasprit Bumrah will not play all 5 Tests in England
news

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play All 5 Tests in England? Ajit Agarkar Reveals During India Test Squad Announcement

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 2 min read
Jasprit Bumrah will not play all 5 Tests in England

The BCCI panel released the India Test squad for the upcoming England tour only a few minutes ago. During the press conference, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar dropped a bombshell on the availability of Jasprit Bumrah.

Agarkar mentioned, “Don’t think he’ll be available for all five Tests. Whether it’s four or three, we’ll see based on how the series goes and his workload is. Even if he’s fit for 3-4 Tests, he’ll be an asset for us. Just happy he’s part of the squad.”

Why will Jasprit Bumrah not play all 5 Tests in England?

The 31-year-old fast bowler is returning from a relapse of a back injury during India’s last Test assignment Down Under. Subsequently, he missed the Champions Trophy 2025 and a few games of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bumrah has been advised to start managing his workload wisely, as another back injury will be career-threatening. As a result, Bumrah will not play all five games in the Test series.

India Test Squad for England Tour

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk and vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

More to follow…

India
India Test Squad
Jasprit Bumrah
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Why is Mohammed Shami Not Included in India Test Squad Against England?

Why is Mohammed Shami Not Included in India Test Squad Against England?

BCCI announced the squad for India's Test tour of England today.
1:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
shubman gill test captain india test squad vs england 2025 tour

Shubman Gill Captain in India Test Squad for England, Sai Sudharsan Earns Maiden Call-Up, Discarded Player Returns

2:04 pm
CX Staff Writer
Rajat Patidar has been fined INR 24 Lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate for RCB, while Pat Cummins fined INR 12 Lakhs.

Why Was Rajat Patidar, Entire RCB Team Fined 90 Lakhs While SRH Captain Pat Cummins Got Away With 12 Lakhs Fine for Slow Overrate During IPL 2025 Match?

Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins have been fined for slow over rate.
12:07 pm
Darpan Jain
Shubman Gill looks set to take over the leadership of the Indian Test team on the England tour after Rohit Sharma decided to retire.

Shubman Gill Gets Captaincy Check Mark From Gujarat Titans Teammate After IPL 2025 Success

Several experts have highlighted why Gill is ideal to lead the Indian team through the transition.
10:10 am
Darpan Jain
Former Selectors Want Abhimanyu Easwaran to Open Alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in India Tour of England 2025

Former Selectors Want This Batter to Open Alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in India Tour of England 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal is confirmed to be one of the openers, but his partner at the top of the order is yet to be decided.
9:33 am
Sagar Paul
‘Losing This Game Was Good’ – RCB Stand-In Skipper Jitesh Sharma Makes Strange Remark After Loss to SRH in IPL 2025

‘Losing This Game Was Good’ – RCB Stand-In Skipper Jitesh Sharma Makes Strange Remark After Loss to SRH in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a 42-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
1:04 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.