Will Jasprit Bumrah Play All 5 Tests in England? Ajit Agarkar Reveals During India Test Squad Announcement

The BCCI panel released the India Test squad for the upcoming England tour only a few minutes ago. During the press conference, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar dropped a bombshell on the availability of Jasprit Bumrah.

Agarkar mentioned, “Don’t think he’ll be available for all five Tests. Whether it’s four or three, we’ll see based on how the series goes and his workload is. Even if he’s fit for 3-4 Tests, he’ll be an asset for us. Just happy he’s part of the squad.”

Why will Jasprit Bumrah not play all 5 Tests in England?

The 31-year-old fast bowler is returning from a relapse of a back injury during India’s last Test assignment Down Under. Subsequently, he missed the Champions Trophy 2025 and a few games of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bumrah has been advised to start managing his workload wisely, as another back injury will be career-threatening. As a result, Bumrah will not play all five games in the Test series.

India Test Squad for England Tour

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk and vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

