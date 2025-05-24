News
Why is Mohammed Shami Not Included in India Test Squad Against England?
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 3 min read

BCCI announced the squad for India's Test tour of England today.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India squad, which will tour England next month for a five-match Test series. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has not been included in that national red-ball side.

Here’s a look at three potential reasons why the 34-year-old failed to make it to the Test squad of India. The series will kick off on June 20 in Headingley.

Recent Comeback From Injury

Shami was at his peak during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2023. He bagged 24 wickets in just seven matches during India’s impressive run in the 50-over WC at home. With this tally, Shami also became the highest wicket-taker of that tournament. However, an ankle injury ruled him out of international cricket for almost 14 months.

Though the pacer made a comeback in the Champions Trophy 2025 and made a few appearances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, selectors were not convinced about his fitness.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, a BCCI medical staff went to Lucknow to assess Shami’s fitness ahead of their match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They wanted to include him in the India A squad. However, doubts over the seamer’s ability to bowl longer spells in overseas conditions sidelined the thought.

Mohammed Shami is Enduring a Rough Patch in Form

Though the right-arm pacer’s comeback was impressive, his form has seen a sudden decline since that match. After going through a heel surgery and recovery, Shami’s excellent five-wicket haul against Bangladesh set the stage for him for another peak in his career. However, things changed drastically since then, as he finished India’s victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with only four wickets in the next four matches.

He has also endured a tough season in this ongoing IPL 2025 so far. After missing the entire IPL 2024 for the same injury, his former franchise Gujarat Titans released him from their squad. The Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired his services for a huge INR 10 crore in the IPL 2025 player auction. However, with only six wickets in nine matches, Mohammed Shami has produced a below-par performance in this cash-rich league so far.

BCCI in Look Out For a New Age Team

After the recent Test retirements of India skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli, BCCI is looking to build a young squad that could carry forward the legacy for a long time ahead. Previously, there were also speculations about handing over the red-ball captaincy to a young Indian batter, amidst the likes of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

This could be another probable reason for them to look past Mohammed Shami in India’s Test squad. Notably, the pacer last donned the India whites in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June 2023.

