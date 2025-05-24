News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why Was Karun Nair Picked Over Sarfaraz Khan in India Squad for England Tests? Selectors Explain
news

Why Was Karun Nair Picked Over Sarfaraz Khan in India Squad for England Tests? Selectors Explain

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 3 min read
Why Was Karun Nair Picked Over Sarfaraz Khan in India Squad for England Tests? Selectors Explain

Karu Nair is set to make a comeback to the Indian team after eight long years, having last played in 2017 during a home series against Australia. The domestic batting stalwart was named in India’s 18-member squad announced earlier today for the upcoming high-profile five-match Test series against England, starting late June.

However, Nair’s inclusion has come at the cost of another promising talent – Sarfaraz Khan.

Sarfaraz made his debut last year against England when they visited India and impressed, amassing 200 runs while averaging at 50 which included three half-centuries. Against New Zealand later in the year, the 27-year-old registered his maiden Test ton. He next travelled to Australia as well for the Border Gavaskar Trophy but did not feature in any game and has now been dropped for the England tour.

ALSO READ:

Why Was Karun Nair Picked Over Sarfaraz Khan in India Squad for England Tests? Selectors Explain

On the other hand, Karun Nair has previous experience of donning the Indian whites and has looked in tremendous form in the recent domestic season. Nair also have experience of playing county cricket which Sarfaraz doesn’t. Furthermore, the absence of Virat Kohli after his retirement tipped the scales more in favour of the experienced Nair to fill in the No.4 spot.

Echoing on the same lines, chief selector Ajit Agarkar also justified the reason behind the decision to opt for Nair over Sarfaraz.

He said, “Sometimes you just have to make good decisions. Sarfaraz, I know he got a 100 in the first Test and then didn’t get runs. Sometimes it’s decisions the team management takes. At the moment, Karun has scored heaps of runs in domestic, has played a bit of Test cricket, played a bit of county cricket. With Virat not there, clearly we’re lacking a bit of experience. We felt his experience could help.”

India squad for England Tests: Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

India tour of England
Karun Nair
Sarfaraz Khan
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Why is Shreyas Iyer Not Included in India Test Squad Against England?

Why is Shreyas Iyer Not Included in India Test Squad Against England?

BCCI announced the India Test squad today.
5:12 pm
Sreejita Sen
BCCI to change rules after Virat Kohli comments at RCB event

Gujarat Titans’ Star Reveals How Watching Virat Kohli’s Training Transformed Him Into IPL 2025 Run Machine

Virat Kohli had recently announced his retirement from Test cricket
4:35 pm
Samarnath Soory
Jasprit Bumrah will not play all 5 Tests in England

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play All 5 Tests in England? Ajit Agarkar Reveals During India Test Squad Announcement

Jasprit Bumrah lost vice-captaincy due to the same reason.
3:30 pm
Disha Asrani
Why is Mohammed Shami Not Included in India Test Squad Against England?

Why is Mohammed Shami Not Included in India Test Squad Against England?

BCCI announced the squad for India's Test tour of England today.
3:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
shubman gill test captain india test squad vs england 2025 tour

Shubman Gill Captain in India Test Squad for England, Sai Sudharsan Earns Maiden Call-Up, Discarded Player Returns

2:04 pm
CX Staff Writer
Rajat Patidar has been fined INR 24 Lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate for RCB, while Pat Cummins fined INR 12 Lakhs.

Why Was Rajat Patidar, Entire RCB Team Fined 90 Lakhs While SRH Captain Pat Cummins Got Away With 12 Lakhs Fine for Slow Overrate During IPL 2025 Match?

Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins have been fined for slow over rate.
12:07 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.