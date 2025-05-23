RCB Schedule Set To Create Havoc Ahead of Key IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixture

If they qualify for Qualifier 1, RCB will play Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad in less than 48 hours.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have a tight schedule as IPL 2025 enters the business end, and they will have little time between games. Their issues will exacerbate if they finish in the top two, for which they would need to win at least one more fixture.

They will play their last league stage match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on May 27. If they qualify for Qualifier 1, RCB will play Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad in less than 48 hours.

Ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), RCB’s head coach, Andy Flower, expressed his concern with scheduling, stating that it’s not ideal. However, he wants his players to face the reality and prepare for hectic scheduling as they look to win their maiden IPL trophy.

“That’s not your ideal lead-in to a qualifying game. We’ll finish late, get to bed quite late, then travel 28th and play 29th, but that’s the situation in front of us. The best way is for everyone to take in the reality of that, deal with it, and we’ll be ready for that game.”

RCB had enough break leading up to the SRH fixture

The good thing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru is that they have had enough break before restarting their campaign in IPL 2025. Their last game was on May 3, when they faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3.

After this, IPL 2025 was suspended indefinitely due to tension between India and Pakistan, and then their fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out due to rain after the resumption. Hence, while they will be in for back-to-back matches, RCB must have recharged their batteries before a crucial stage.

Further, the travelling before the playoffs is minimal since they will play their remaining two games in Lucknow, against SRH and LSG. Initially, they were supposed to play at their home against the Hyderabad-based franchise, but incessant rain forced a shift in venue.

Obviously, RCB would have wanted more break between their final league stage game and Qualifier 1, but they have had enough rest. Their main focus will be to win the remaining games and ensure a top-two finish to get two chances to qualify for the final.

